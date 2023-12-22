Thriving Trends In The Global Participatory Sports Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Participatory Sports Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Participatory Sports Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global participatory sports market has witnessed remarkable growth, surging from $312.33 billion in 2022 to $326.80 billion in 2023 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. Projections indicate continued expansion, reaching $390.28 billion in 2027 with a sustained CAGR of 4.5%.

Innovative Fitness Class Formats:

Fitness and health clubs have revolutionized the workout experience by introducing instructor-led group fitness classes that combine diverse workout formats. Examples include cycling and boxing, treadmill running paired with strength training, and the incorporation of high-intensity interval training (HIIT). These innovative combinations effectively engage participants, contributing to an enhanced workout experience.

Explore the Global Participatory Sports Market with a Detailed Sample Report:



Key Market Players:

Driving the participatory sports market are major companies such as Maruhan, Life Time Fitness, Inc., Heiwa Corporation, Konami Holdings Corporation, Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., Accordia Golf, Compagnie des Alpes, Planet Fitness, LLC, Ardent Leisure Group Ltd., and The Gym Group PLC.

Targeted Fitness Programs:

Gyms and fitness clubs are adapting their offerings to cater to diverse age groups, recognizing unique fitness needs. While younger age groups gravitate towards intense muscle-building exercises, older age groups show a preference for high-impact cardio workouts and low-impact fitness classes like yoga and tai chi.

Regional Dynamics:

North America maintains its leadership position in the participatory sports market, while Africa is poised for rapid growth in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

1) By Type: Golf Courses And Country Clubs, Skiing Facilities, Marinas, Fitness And Recreational Sports Centers, Bowling Centers, Other Participatory Sports

2) By Revenue Source: Membership, Merchandising, Other Revenue Souces

3) By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:



Participatory Sports Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Participatory Sports Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on participatory sports market size, participatory sports market drivers and trends, participatory sports market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and participatory sports market growth across geographies. The participatory sports market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Sports Analytics Global Market Report 2023

report/sports-analytics-global-market-report

Sports Composites Global Market Report 2023

report/sports-composites-global-market-report

Sports Global Market Report 2023

report/sports-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 6500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Gearing Up for the Game: The Football Equipment Market