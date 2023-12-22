New Incontinence Device Provides Comfort And Convenience For Bedridden Individuals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mary H. of Toledo, IL is the creator of the Overnight Urinal, a device for collecting and holding urine for those that are recovering from surgery or are otherwise bedridden. The large capacity ensures that the device does not overflow or need to be frequently emptied overnight. Bedridden and incontinent individuals can urinate comfortably from their own bed without having to ask for help or assistance. Application of the larger collection tool saves valuable time for caretakers and nursing staff by holding more liquid than conventional containers.The urine collection was developed with the aim of providing a more comfortable and convenient solution for those who are bedridden, recovering from surgery, or otherwise incontinent. Understanding the challenges and discomfort that come with using traditional bedpans or urinals is important for creating better alternatives. With a focus on home-based care and the desire for individuals to age in place, there may be an increased demand for products that facilitate in-home care. The distribution channels for these products include healthcare institutions, home healthcare providers, and retail outlets. E-commerce platforms may also play a significant role in reaching consumers directly.Mary filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Overnight Urinal product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Overnight Urinal can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...