Jake Gyllenhaal 'Slaps' His Enemies In First Look Of ‘Road House’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 22 (IANS) Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal looks muscular in the middle of what appears to be an underground fighting ring in the first look of 'Road House'.

Later, his character takes on a large group of adversaries in a dimly-lit parking lot. He hits an antagonist in the face and sarcastically asks,“Oo, I just slapped you, are you alright?” before proceeding to obliterate the rest of the group with his agile mixed martial arts skills, reports Entertainment Weekly.

The project is a remake of the 1989 action movie of the same name starring Patrick Swayze. In that film, a security guard protects a roadside bar in Missouri from a malicious local businessman. Details on the remake are scarce, but Gyllenhaal's character is that of an ex-UFC fighter, and the film is set in Florida this time around.

Doug Liman directed the project, with Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, and UFC star Conor McGregor as co-stars.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the first look is a part of Prime Video's sizzle reel for its upcoming slate.

The sizzle reel also showed footage from Ricky Stanicky, a new fantasy-comedy from Peter Farrelly starring Zac Efron and John Cena.

It also shows glimpses of Jennifer Lopez's musical 'This Is Me...Now: The Film', rom-com 'Upgraded' starring Camila Mendes, 'The Idea of You' starring Anne Hathaway, and other film projects.

--IANS

aa/arm