In May and June 2023, the publisher conducted a global survey of network decision-makers to understand businesses' perceptions, decisions, and purchases regarding SD-WAN and SASE. This report examines responses from US businesses of different sizes that are categorized as small (10 to 99 employees), mid-size (100 to 499 employees), and large (more than 500 employees) businesses spread across verticals such as financial services, healthcare, retail, education, government, technology, and manufacturing.

The results provide a glimpse of enterprise decision processes, including SD-WAN deployment trends among US businesses, benefits businesses achieved from deploying an SD-WAN solution and challenges faced during deployment, SD-WAN buying preference and SASE adoption trends, reasons for SASE deployment, SASE adoption challenges, preferred partners for SASE deployment, and the most preferred partner for all size of businesses' network services needs.

The 2023 enterprise network survey validates that US businesses are aggressively deploying an SD-WAN solution across branch locations as part of their digital transformation initiative. In addition, some businesses are implementing SASE while others are learning and analyzing the benefits of SASE deployments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Findings

2. Research Objectives and Methodology

3. Businesses' Digital Transformation Perspective

Importance of Technologies in Achieving Digitalization Goals

4. SD-WAN Adoption Trends Among Business Sizes



SD-WAN Deployment Trends Among US Businesses

Benefits Businesses Achieved from SD-WAN Deployments

Challenges Businesses Face While Deploying SD-WAN

Reasons for Not Adopting SD-WAN

Criteria Important to Selecting an SD-WAN Solution

Preference in Buying and Managing an SD-WAN Criteria Importance When Selecting a Fully Managed/Co-managed SD-WAN Solution

5. SASE Adoption Trend Among Business Sizes



SASE Adoption Trend Among US Businesses

Top Challenges in SASE Adoption

Top Reasons for Deploying a SASE Solution

Top Challenges Faced While Implementing SASE Preferred Partner for Implementation

6. Preferred Network Services Partner



Top Challenges in Managing Multiple Technology or Network Vendors to Deliver IT Solutions

Businesses Engage with Third-party Providers for Managed Network Services Choosing the Right MSP

