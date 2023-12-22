Financial Calendar 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investor News
22 December 2023
The expected dates for release of Financial Reports and the Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S in 2024 are:
| 28 February 2024
| Annual Report 2023
| 29 February 2024
| Term for submission of items for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting
| 12 April 2024
| Annual General Meeting
| 16 May 2024
| Interim Report Q1 2024
| 15 August 2024
| Interim Report Q2 2024
| 5 November 2024
| Interim Report Q3 2024
For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45
Visit us at:
This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.
MENAFN22122023004107003653ID1107649208
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.