Riding Mowers Market: Navigating Growth Trends And Technological Advancements

Riding Mowers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Riding Mowers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The riding mowers market has demonstrated consistent growth, with an increase from $10.67 billion in 2023 to $11.08 billion in 2024, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. This positive trajectory is projected to continue, reaching $12.66 billion in 2028, maintaining a steady CAGR of 3.4%.

Driving Forces: Rise in Lawn Care and Gardening

The surge in lawn care and gardening activities, coupled with expansive garden areas in public spaces, schools, and recreational places, propels the riding mowers market. These machines, especially beneficial for large areas, simplify the mowing process. The growing interest in lawn care and gardening, driven by factors like stress reduction, hobby fulfillment, and access to fresh food, contributes significantly. Notably, during the COVID-19 outbreak, over 67% of American adults engaged in gardening, as reported by ScottsMiracle-Gro's survey in July 2021.

Garden Activities: A Key Growth Driver

The rising trend in garden activities is set to drive the riding mowers market further. Gardening, encompassing various tasks for plant cultivation, is a vital driver for riding mower demand. The National Gardening Association's survey highlights that the average household spent $616 on lawn and gardening activities in 2022, reflecting an 80% participation rate and a $74 increase from 2021. This surge in garden activities contributes to the heightened demand for riding mowers.

Technological Advancements: Robotic Lawnmowers

The introduction of advanced lawn mowers, particularly robotic lawnmowers, is reshaping the riding mowers market. Technologically-advanced options, like the LUBA robotic lawnmower by Mammotion, eliminate the need for perimeter wires, revolutionizing residential lawn care maintenance. The durability and efficiency of robotic lawnmowers contribute to their growing popularity in the market.

Innovation in Battery-Powered Riding Mowers

Major players are innovating products to cater to evolving customer needs. The ProRider E559 battery-powered riding mower, launched by Yard Force, represents a paradigm shift with its lithium-ion power, anti-tip frame, and high-grade transmission. This innovation enhances user experience with features like cruise control, LED headlights, and a USB charger port.

Market Landscape: Regional Insights

In 2023, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest in the riding mowers market, followed by North America. The comprehensive market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

1) By Type: Rear Engine Riding Mowers, Tractors (includes lawn and garden tractors), Zero Turning Radius (ZTR) Mowers

2) By Fuel Type: Gas-Powered, Propane-Powered, Electric-Powered, Cordless/Battery, Electric Corded

3) By End User: Residential, Commercial

Riding Mowers Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Riding Mowers Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on riding mowers market size , riding mowers market drivers and trends, riding mowers market major players, competitors' revenues, riding mowers market positioning, and riding mowers market growth across geographies. The riding mowers market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

