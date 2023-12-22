Supportu Announces Upcoming Leadership Change

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, SupportU announces that CEO Ron Petrie has made the difficult decision to step down to take care of health issues. Petrie's last day at SupportU will be December 31.“While we are saddened by Ron's upcoming departure from the organization, we feel that this is the right decision in putting his health and well-being before all else. We respectfully request Ron's privacy in this matter while he and his family focuses on his recovery.” Said Dr. Hui Wu-Curtis, Founder/COO.During his initial involvement with co-founding SupportU as CEO, Petrie has been instrumental in many elements of the startup phase of the company. He brought his decades of executive experience with business development in the BPO industry and helped position SupportU in a competitive market.Ron Petrie has spent his entire career leading company innovation, growth, and change. He has held leadership positions in higher education, IT outsourcing, professional services, software development, and business process outsourcing, which ultimately led him to start SupportU. Before becoming CEO of SupportU, he served as an executive at Sutherland Global Services, Concentrix, and Altisource Financial Services.“Although I am sad to step away, I know that SupportU's tremendous leadership team and the guidance and vision of our founder, Dr. Hui Wu-Curtis, will ensure this organization's continued growth and success long into the future,” said Petrie.Dr. Hui Wu-Curtis will assume the CEO position effective immediately as she works with Petrie on this transition.About SupportU©SupportU is a Woman, Minority-owned BPO company founded on the principle of creating a safe workplace that embraces diversity and inclusion. At SupportU, we offer a complete range of contact center services, including customer service, technical support, sales, and back-office processing. We created a different kind of BPO - where we believe that delivering KPIs is table stakes, and the real value comes from innovation and insights through technology and analytics that drive client business objectives. We foster transparent and collaborative relationships with our clients and employees at all levels. We empower our employees, listen to ideas, and collaborate for the best outcomes.SupportU's mission is to help provide employment and development opportunities to untapped populations and empower our diverse communities to live inspired purposeful lives. We bring out the best version of our people and they deliver awesome results for our clients and customers while giving back to the communities that we live in. Learn more about SupportU at

