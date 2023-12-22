Orthodontics Market Size Anticipated To Reach USD 53.78 Bn By 2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global orthodontics market size is expected to reach around USD 53.78 billion by 2032, increasing from USD 16.9 billion in 2022, According to Precedence Research. Ottawa, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global orthodontics market size accounted for USD 18.93 billion by 2023, grew to USD 21.22 billion in 2024 and the sector is expanding at a double-digit CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2032 .

The U.S. orthodontics market size is valued at USD 6.26 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass around USD 15.75 billion by 2032. The Orthodontics market is driven by increasing investments, a growing number of dentists, increasing awareness regarding dental problems, growing adoption of advanced technologies and a rising older population. Orthodontics is a specialized branch of dentistry that focuses on the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of dental and facial irregularities. The field of orthodontics is primarily concerned with the correction of malocclusions, which are improper bites resulting from tooth irregularities, disproportionate jaw relationships, or a combination of both. Orthodontists are dental professionals who specialize in orthodontics and undergo additional education and training beyond general dentistry to become experts in the diagnosis and treatment of misalignments of the teeth and jaws. They use various orthodontic appliances, such as braces, aligners, retainers, and other devices, to straighten teeth, correct bite issues, and improve the overall alignment of the jaws. The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ The goal of orthodontic treatment is not only to enhance the aesthetics of a person's smile but also to promote oral health by improving bite function, making it easier to chew and speak. Additionally, properly aligned teeth are generally easier to clean and maintain, reducing the risk of dental issues such as cavities and gum disease. The increasing partnership among the businesses is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2023, the world leader in health technology, Royal Philips, and Candid Care Co., the company behind the CandidPro orthodontic platform, announced a collaboration aimed at improving the efficacy and efficiency of orthodontic treatment. Dental practitioners in the United States most frequently suggest Philips Sonicare as the best-power toothbrush brand. CandidPro's category-defining blend of clinical assistance, industry-leading technology, and white-glove service makes clear aligners convenient for physicians and their patients. The partnership aims to give dental practitioners access to a more comprehensive range of integrated oral healthcare services, which will include tooth whitening and orthodontic treatments.

According to WHO estimates, around 3.5 billion people worldwide (or almost 50% of the population) suffer from some kind of oral disease. In actuality, there are about a billion more instances of oral disorders worldwide than there are of the next five most common non-communicable diseases combined.

An estimated US$ 387 billion is spent annually on direct expenditures related to oral disorders, while an additional US$ 323 billion is spent on indirect costs due to this worldwide burden.

Through 2028, 10,400 additional dental roles would be established, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' prediction of 7.6 percent employment growth. According to the Federal Interagency Forum on Aging-Related Statistics, by 2030, there will be 72 million people in the United States who are 65 years of age or older, accounting for approximately 20% of the country's total population. This is a nearly doubling of the number of adults in the United States compared to 2000. Key Insights:

North America led the global market with the largest market share of 37.77% in 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to capture the second-largest position in the global market from 2023 to 2032.

By Product Type, the supplies segment captured 79.9% of the revenue share in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market from 2023 to 2032.

By End User, the dental clinic's segment is expected to hold the biggest market share from 2023 to 2032. By Age Group, the adults contributed more than 75.15% of the revenue share in 2022 and is expected to lead the market from 2023 to 2032.

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to the growing prevalence of oral disease and the rising number of dental professionals. Moreover, the major presence of market participants in the market also propelled the market expansion during the forecast period. The presence of players includes American Orthodontics, Ormco Corporation, G&H® Orthodontics, Align Technology, Inc., OrthoNu and many others. These players launch innovative products in the regional market to the various needs of orthodontics professionals. For instance, in January 2023, with the introduction of Tweakz® for Braces and Tweakz® for Aligners, OrthoNu® introduced a whole new line of products made especially with orthodontic patients' requirements in consideration. The Tweakz instruments are intended to serve as a self-care oral remedy for typical orthodontic emergencies that arise in between appointments. Tweakz minimizes interruptions for the practice and patients by treating mild discomforts at home until the following planned visit, which boosts office productivity and opens up new business prospects. Besides, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing dental tourism. In addition, the rising disposable income and increasing older population, especially in countries like India and China also influence the market penetration over the forecast period. Orthodontics Market Scope

Report Coverage Details CAGR 12.3% from 2023 to 2032 Global Market Size in 2023 $ 18.93 Billion Global Market Size by 2032 $ 53.78 Billion U.S. Market Size in 2023 $ 5.69 Billion U.S. Market Size by 2032 $ 15.75 Billion Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Segments Covered Product, End User, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, Latin America, and Rest of the World

Report Highlights:

Product Type Insights

The supplies segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing use of cutting-edge dental technology and procedures in orthodontic care. Furthermore, new product introductions, a rising emphasis on cosmetic dentistry, and the quickly expanding use of transparent or invisible aligners are the main causes of this market segment's global domination.

Furthermore, the earnings of the orthodontics sector as a whole are anticipated to be significantly impacted by the growing use of transparent aligners. The population's growing knowledge of sophisticated orthodontics and growing campaigning are anticipated to drive market expansion. In March 2022, a leading supplier of dental care materials, 3M, started a campaign to assist orthodontists in luring in patients from Generation Z by bringing back the popularity of colorful elastic bands worn with APC Flash Free braces.

End User Insights

The dental clinics segment is expected to capture a majority of the market share over the forecast period. Dental clinics offering orthodontic services provide comprehensive care, including the diagnosis of malocclusions, treatment planning, and the implementation of orthodontic interventions such as braces, clear aligners, and other corrective appliances. In addition, many modern orthodontics clinics incorporate digital technologies, such as 3D imaging , intraoral scanners, and treatment planning software. These technologies enhance precision, streamline processes, and improve the overall patient experience. Thereby, driving the market expansion.

Market Dynamics:

Driver

Increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry

There is an increasing demand for orthodontic procedures that not only address functional problems but also enhance smile aesthetics as individuals become increasingly self-conscious about how they seem. In response to this need, clear aligners and other visually pleasant orthodontic options have become more and more popular. Over 70% of female patients who choose cosmetic dentistry are between the ages of 31 and 50, and 96% of female patients opt for cosmetic dentistry, according to estimations from the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. Thus, the aforementioned stats are expected to propel the market expansion during the forecast period.

Restraint

High treatment cost

The cost of orthodontics treatments can be high, particularly for complete interventions like braces or clear aligners. The exorbitant expense might be a substantial obstacle, especially in areas with restricted availability of reasonably priced healthcare or insufficient insurance coverage for orthodontic treatment. Orthodontic coverage is sometimes limited by dental insurance policies, which typically only cover a portion of the total cost of treatment up to a certain amount. Patients may incur out-of-pocket costs as a result, which may affect how affordable orthodontic therapy is. Thus, the high treatment cost might be impacting the market expansion over the forecast period.

Opportunity

Growing adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and ML

In the coming years, the growing use of AI and machine learning technologies will support the expansion of the orthodontics industry globally . Recent years have seen significant advancements in AI, and its use will boost productivity in the field. The market will grow much more when AI is used in 3D printing. Healthcare practitioners are now able to plan and execute treatment more efficiently due to the use of AI and ML in the production and customization of clear aligners.

For instance, in June 2023, the latest version of Osteoid's Invivo 3D treatment planning software for dentists was released, according to the provider of dental software solutions. As part of its 3D Analysis module, the upgrade enhances orthodontic treatment planning by offering automated cephalometric tracing driven by artificial intelligence (AI). With only one button click, the new tool helps orthodontists complete 3D cephalometric tracing, potentially saving a substantial amount of time when compared to more conventional approaches.

Recent Developments:



In April 2023, the makers of the uSmileTM clear aligner platform and the recently launched uAssistTM concierge service, uLab SystemsTM, provided orthodontists with a range of branding options that enable them to produce a variety of custom-designed packaging products that can improve patient satisfaction and generate new business.

In February 2023, the AI-powered Ceph Analysis Orthodontic Software was introduced by Owandy Radiology Inc., a leading manufacturer of dental radiology devices and imaging software worldwide. The orthodontic software is offered as an optional module for Owandy's I-Max Ceph panoramic digital radiography equipment. It comes with either an advanced feature package or a regular feature package. An artificial intelligence engine with an established track record in the field is included in both packages, automating treatment planning and orthodontic diagnostics for consistent outcomes. In September 2023, the next phase of workflow integrations between Dentsply Sirona, the biggest manufacturer of professional dental products and technology in the world, and 3Shape, a pioneer in the development of digital solutions for dental patient care, began. More integrated workflows for digital dentistry are produced by DS Core, Primemill, and Primeprint working together with the 3Shape TRIOS intraoral scanner, which is driven by 3Shape Unite. Simple, safe, and networked technology solutions will help dentists and dental technicians work together more effectively so they can continue to confidently offer high-quality dental treatment.



Market Key Players:



3M Company

Align Technology, Inc.

American Orthodontics

Danaher Corporation

Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG

DENTSPLY International, Inc.

G&H Orthodontics, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc. TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Instruments

Supplies



Fixed





Archwires





Brackets





Bands and Buccal Tubes



Others



Removable





Retainers





Aligners Others



By End User



Hospitals

Dental Clinics Others



By Age Group



Adult Children

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America Rest of the World

