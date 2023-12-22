Pfsense Takes Home 45 Awards In The G2 Winter 2024 Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) G2 awards are based on reviews by real users. These awards are important to Netgate because they represent how customers view our products.” - Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEOAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Netgate®, a leader in secure networking solutions, today announced that pfSense® software has received 45 awards in the G2 Winter 2024 report. These include Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business awards in categories such as Best Estimated ROI, Best Relationship, Best Usability, Most Implementable, and Users Most Likely to Recommend for both the Firewall Software and Business VPN groups.



“G2 awards are based on reviews by real users. These awards are important to Netgate because they represent how customers view our products,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO.“We are honored to receive these awards and will continue providing high-performance and affordable firewall, VPN, and routing solutions. Thank you!”



Top pfSense Software Awards

#1 Europe Regional Grid® Report for Business VPN

#1 Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for Business VPN

#1 Small-Business EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Business VPN

#1 EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Business VPN

#1 Small-Business Grid® Report for Firewall Software

#1 Small-Business Grid® Report for Business VPN

#1 Implementation Index for Firewall Software

#1 Small-Business Implementation Index for Firewall Software

#1 Enterprise Implementation Index for Firewall Software

#1 Implementation Index for Business VPN

#1 Small-Business Implementation Index for Business VPN

#1 Relationship Index for Firewall Software

#1 Small-Business Relationship Index for Firewall Software

#1 Enterprise Relationship Index for Firewall Software

#1 Relationship Index for Business VPN

#1 Small-Business Relationship Index for Business VPN

#1 Results Index for Firewall Software

#1 Small-Business Results Index for Firewall Software

#1 Results Index for Business VPN

#1 Small-Business Results Index for Business VPN

#1 Mid-Market Results Index for Business VPN

#1 Small-Business Usability Index for Firewall Software

#1 Small-Business Usability Index for Business VPN

#1 Momentum Grid® Report for Firewall Software

#1 Europe Regional Grid® Report for Firewall Software



Other Notable pfSense Software Awards

#2 Mid-Market Implementation Index for Firewall Software

#2 Enterprise Grid® Report for Business VPN

#2 Mid-Market Results Index for Firewall Software

#2 Mid-Market Relationship Index for Firewall Software

#2 Mid-Market Relationship Index for Business VPN

#2 Americas Regional Grid® Report for Business VPN

#2 Grid® Report for Firewall Software

#2 EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Firewall Software

#2 Mid-Market Grid® Report for Firewall Software

#2 Momentum Grid® Report for Business VPN

#2 Mid-Market Implementation Index for Business VPN

#2 Grid® Report for Business VPN



To learn more, go to , contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100, or email ....



About pfSense Plus Software

The world's leading open-source-driven firewall, router, and VPN solution for network edge and cloud secure networking, pfSense Plus software is the world's most trusted firewall. The software has garnered the respect and adoration of users worldwide - installed well over seven million times. pfSense Plus software is made possible by open-source technology and made into a robust, reliable, dependable product by Netgate.



About Netgate

Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions worldwide. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world's leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR® extends the company's open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.

Esther Cheng

Netgate

+1 512-646-4100

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other