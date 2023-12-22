Madhya Pradesh CM, His Deputies Meet PM Modi In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Bhopal, Dec 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with his two deputies -- Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Friday.

This is the first visit of Madhya Pradesh's new leadership to the national capital after assuming charge.

They also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Sources said the meeting with PM Modi and Shah was beyond the discussion over cabinet.

There has been a speculation that the BJP's central leadership wants to review the situation in Madhya Pradesh before the names of cabinet ministers are announced.

At the same time, the central leadership also gave its direction to the state leadership in view of the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has also planned to facilitate visits to Ayodhya for Ram Temple inauguration on January 22.

CM Mohan Yadav, seen as a Hindutva leader, had earlier stated that his government would welcome devotees travelling to Ayodhya for the consecration of the Ram temple.

"Several devotees from Madhya Pradesh will be visiting Ayodhya on the occasion of the Ram Temple consecration, and they will be welcomed on their way by applying 'tilak' on their forehead," Yadav had earlier said in Bhopal.

