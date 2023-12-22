Crime Against Women Up By 12% In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 22 (IANS) The overall crime rate in Hyderabad during 2023 has gone up by two per cent while crime against women saw an increase of 12 per cent.

The annual report of the city police shows that while all bodily crimes increased by 16 per cent, all grave bodily crimes went up by 39 per cent. Non-grave bodily crime cases increased by 12 per cent.

City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy told a news conference on Friday that there was a sharp rise in sexual harassment cases against women. The year saw 403 cases of crimes against women while this number was 343 during the previous year.

POCSO cases, however, declined by 12 per cent.

A total of 24,821 cases were registered during the year compared to 24,220 in 2022.

The Commissioner said property crimes during the year increased by nine per cent. Grave property crime cases went up by eight per cent while non grave property crime increased by 30 per cent.

However, there was a decline in murder cases. The year 2023 saw 63 murders while this number during the previous year was 79.

The number of attempt to murder cases were 262 during 2023 as compared to 213 during 2022.

Cybercrime cases increased by 11 per cent compared to 2022. According to the annual report, cyber fraudsters looted around Rs 133 crore in various cyber crimes in 2023. This amount was Rs 82 crore during the previous year.

Experts have been roped in to create awareness on cyber security.

A total of 344 financial crimes were registered during the year against 292 registered in 2022.

Robberies increased by nine per cent. The value of loss in various cases was Rs 38 crore and 75 per cent of the stolen money was recovered.

The Police Commissioner said all religious festivals and processions were conducted peacefully. This year Ganesh idol immersion and Milad-un-Nabi were on the same day but with the cooperation of religious leaders, the processions were organised peacefully.

The Assembly elections were also held in a peaceful manner, he added.

--IANS

ms/vd