Eimskip's Financial Calendar 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fourth quarter 2023 13 February 2024
Annual General Meeting 2024 7 March 2024
First quarter 2024 7 May 2024
Second quarter 2024 20 August 2024
Third quarter 2024 5 November 2024
Fourth quarter 2024 11 February 2025
Annual General Meeting 2025 6 March 2025
Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing.
Please note that dates are subject to change.
For further information please contact
Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations, tel: +354 844 4752, email: ...
