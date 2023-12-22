               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Eimskip's Financial Calendar 2024


12/22/2023 11:16:48 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fourth quarter 2023 13 February 2024

Annual General Meeting 2024 7 March 2024

First quarter 2024 7 May 2024

Second quarter 2024 20 August 2024

Third quarter 2024 5 November 2024

Fourth quarter 2024 11 February 2025

Annual General Meeting 2025 6 March 2025

Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing.

Please note that dates are subject to change.

For further information please contact
Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations, tel: +354 844 4752, email: ...



