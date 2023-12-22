Global Social Robots Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Social Robots Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Social Robots Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports

The Business Research Company's“Social Robots Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the social robots market size is predicted to reach the social robots market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $4.26 billion in 2023 to $5.72 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, healthcare needs, demand for entertainment and leisure, government funding social robots market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $18.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.7%.

The growth in the social robots market is due to the growing need for personalized customer experiences across industries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest social robots market share . Major players in the social robots market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Nvidia Corporation.

Social Robots Market Segments

1. By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2. By Technology: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, Natural Language Processing

3. By Industry: Public Utility, Media And Entertainment, Education, Hospitality, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Other Industries

4. By Geography: The global social robots market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Social robots refer to autonomous machines or artificial agents designed to interact and communicate with humans in a social and human-like manner. These robots are created with artificial intelligence and are outfitted with sensors, cameras, microphones and other technological devices. It is used in various applications, including companionship for older people or individuals with disabilities, educational tools, therapy and rehabilitation aids, customer service representatives and entertainment.

Read More On The Social Robots Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Social Robots Market Characteristics

3. Social Robots Market Trends And Strategies

4. Social Robots Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Social Robots Market Size And Growth

......

27. Social Robots Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Social Robots Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2023



Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2023



Military Robots Global Market Report 2024



Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Freeze Dried Fruits And Vegetables Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027