Synthetic Paper Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Synthetic Paper Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Synthetic Paper Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports

The Business Research Company's“Synthetic Paper Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the synthetic paper market size is predicted to reach the synthetic paper market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.09 billion in 2023 to $1.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of the packaging industry, increasing cost-effective solutions, growing concerns about deforestation, advances in synthetic paper synthetic paper market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

The growth in the synthetic paper market is due to the growing e-commerce industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest synthetic paper market share . Major players in the synthetic paper market include PPG Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corp.

Synthetic Paper Market Segments

1. By Raw Material: Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP), High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

2. By Thickness: Below 200 microns, 200 to 400 microns, Above 400 microns

3. By Application: Printing, Labels And Tag, Packaging, Other Applications

4. By End-User: Industrial, Institutional, Commercial And Retail

5. By Geography: The global synthetic paper market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Synthetic paper refers to a paper made from a synthetic resin derived from petroleum and has properties like regular plastic film. They are highly water-resistant, flexible, and tear-resistant printed polymer-based substrates. It is applied to paper labels that bond to non-label paper and ink.

Read More On The Synthetic Paper Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Synthetic Paper Market Characteristics

3. Synthetic Paper Market Trends And Strategies

4. Synthetic Paper Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Synthetic Paper Market Size And Growth

......

27. Synthetic Paper Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Synthetic Paper Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Synthetic Fibers Global Market Report 2024



Synthetic Rubber And Fibers Global Market Report 2024



Synthetic Diamond Global Market Report 2023



Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Managed Data Center Services Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027