Bilflo 4.0 Expands Invoicing Frequency

- Barrett Kuethen, CEO of BilfloCHINO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bilflo launched Bilflo 4.0 on December 2, 2023, this update features the new Invoice Frequency option, a significant enhancement. This latest addition exemplifies Bilflo's ongoing dedication to providing flexible and comprehensive billing solutions for staffing firms.New in Bilflo 4.0: Invoice FrequencyInvoice Frequency in Bilflo 4.0 adds flexibility to the invoicing process, allowing Enterprise plan customers to choose from a range of billing cycles – daily, weekly, bi-weekly, semi-monthly, or monthly. Pro plan users benefit from the weekly billing option. This new feature accommodates diverse operational needs, offering tailored billing solutions .Other Enhancements of Bilflo 4.0Alongside Invoice Frequency, Bilflo 4.0 enhances its invoicing system:Personalized Bill Rates: Set specific bill rates for each job item to match client needs.Consolidated and Individual Invoice Grouping: Organize invoices in a combined format or as separate documents based on client preferences.Customizable Invoice Templates: Design invoices that align with your brand and meet client requirements.Automated Invoice Generation: Automatically create invoices from timecards and rules, reducing manual work and errors.Efficient Invoice Delivery: Send invoices by mail or email quickly and accurately.Integration with Accounting Systems: Connect invoices directly to accounting software for streamlined billing.Version Control and Invoice Editing: Edit invoices while tracking changes for accuracy and accountability.From the CEO"Bilflo 4.0, particularly with the Invoice Frequency feature, is our latest step in making invoicing more adaptable for staffing firms," says Barrett Kuethen, CEO at Bilflo. "We're focused on making our invoicing system more efficient and flexible for our clients."About BilfloBilflo is a back office automation software designed to radically increase the efficiency of staffing agencies. By offering a wide range of features, including mobile-friendly timecards, automated invoicing, and real-time reporting, Bilflo empowers businesses to optimize their operations and focus on growth.By the end of 2022, Bilflo had proficiently managed over $100 million in invoices, processed 2.7 million hours of billables, generated 29,000 invoices, and supported a user base of around 5,000. These milestones illustrate Bilflo's substantial impact on the staffing sector and its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients.Learn MoreFor detailed information on Bilflo 4.0 release, visit Bilflo's website or schedule a demo with our team .

