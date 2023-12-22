Rajasthan BJP Reiterates Poll Promise To Provide LPG Cylinder To Poor Women For Rs 450

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 21 (IANS) Amid the controversy raging over its poll promise of distributing LPG cylinders to poor women for Rs 450, the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government in Rajasthan reiterated on Friday that LPG cylinders will be given to all women of poor families in the state for Rs 450.

However, the timeline of the scheme has not been disclosed yet.

The state government has placed its 10 priorities before the public, and LPG cylinders for Rs 450 is one of them. These are also being promoted on government websites and social media accounts.

Another is to give compensation to the farmers whose lands were auctioned under the previous Congress government.

The third is under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the amount of financial assistance for farmers will be increased to Rs 12,000 per year.

The fourth priority says that for the safety of women in the state, female police stations will be set up in every district while there will be women's desks in every police station. Also, anti-romeo squads will be set up in all the major cities.

Regional heritage centers will be established in the major cultural areas with an investment of Rs 800 crore.

Another priority says that the state government will provide free and quality education to all girl students in the state, from KG to PG.

The government also vowed to end corruption and mafia rule.

With an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, five lakh youth of the state will be trained and provided employment/self-employment opportunities in the tourism sector.

The government also promised to provide 2.5 lakh government jobs in five years.

Also, a special investigation team will be set up to investigate paper leak cases and various scams and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

The BJP included the Rs 450 LPG cylinder promise for poor women in its manifesto ahead of the Assembly elections in November.

Home Minister Amit Shah also publicly reiterated this commitment in a rally. However, during a Rajya Sabha session when MP Javed Ali Khan questioned the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli, about the promised rate, the minister had denied any such announcement.

“No such announcement has been made by the Government of India in Rajasthan,” Teli had said.

However, a recent tweet by Rajasthan BJP put an end to all such speculation.

"10 priorities of BJP government in Rajasthan guaranteed by Modi,” the tweet read.

