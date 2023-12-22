Pruuvn® Joins Prestigious UKG Labs Cohort

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pruuvn® Joins UKG Labs Cohort, Culminating a Remarkable Year of Achievements

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pruuvn® , a pioneer in the field of compliance and data management, proudly announces its selection as a cohort company by UKG Labs . This recognition underscores Pruuvn's dedication to innovation, particularly in supporting the gig economy and contractors. UKG Labs, an initiative by UKG-a leader in HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions-focuses on fostering early-stage companies that innovate workplace technologies. Pruuvn® stood out for its value-add to the frontline workforce with its cutting-edge technology.As part of UKG Labs' third cohort, Pruuvn® underwent a rigorous vetting process, showcasing its dedication to empowering gig workers and contractors through seamless compliance and data management solutions. Bryan Hobbs, CEO of Pruuvn®, expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone, stating, "Being selected for UKG Labs' cohort is not just an honor but a validation of our efforts to revolutionize compliance and data management in the gig economy. This partnership with UKG Labs will significantly enhance our ability to serve gig workers and contractors with even more innovative solutions."“At UKG, we're on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through technology built for all,” said Hugo Sarrazin, chief product and technology officer at UKG.“We know first-hand the amazing things that innovative and people-centric workplace technologies can do for everyone. We're committed to building an ecosystem of like-minded companies to join us on this journey. Startups like Pruuvn are making work better for millions today and in the future.”Pruuvn's frictionless SaaS platform, leveraging blockchain and AI, facilitates on-demand access and enhanced security in background screening, verification, onboarding, and compliance monitoring. Targeting heavily regulated industries such as Transportation, Healthcare, and Finance, Pruuvn® delivers a 75% reduction in time to hire and a 30% reduction in cost for companies utilizing freelancers and contractors.For media inquiries, please contact: Keyona Meeks | ...About Pruuvn®: Situated in Atlanta, Pruuvn® is at the forefront of credentialing and data management, transforming the gig economy with its trailblazing solutions. Its SaaS platform, utilizing blockchain and AI, facilitates comprehensive background screening, verification, onboarding, and compliance monitoring, catering to the demands of on-demand industries.

