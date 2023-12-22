Committee Chaired By Amit Shah To Hold Meeting On Drought Relief On Sat: K'taka CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysore (Karnataka), Dec 22 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that the drought situation in the state has been explained during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and a decision on drought relief is likely to be taken at a high-level meeting to be chaired by Shah on Saturday.

Speaking to the media here, Siddaramaiah said, "The Central government has responded positively to the demands of the state, including drought relief, and we hope they will be fulfilled."

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was requested to take necessary decisions regarding Mahadayi, Mekedatu, and Bhadra Upper Bank projects and extension of man days to 150 under the MGNREGA scheme.

Responding to a question as to whether tourist spots are likely to be closed in view of the Covid scare, the Chief Minister said that Mysore has recorded six cases of Covid who are also suffering from other health issues.

"There is no need to panic in the current situation. But people should be cautious and the recommendations of the technical advisory committee should be followed mandatorily," he said.

