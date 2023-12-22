Notice To Judith Norman Furniture Customers Who Paid 10% Shipping And Handling Fees: Contact Klaymantoskes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KlaymanToskes Issues an Important Notice to All Customers of Judith Norman in Hollywood, FL

HOLLYWOOD, FL, USA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The law firm of KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to all customers who have purchased furniture at Judith Norman Furniture in Hollywood, FL.The firm is interested in speaking with customers who paid 10% shipping and handling fees and engaged in purchases with Judith Norman in the last five years. KlaymanToskes encourages customers of Judith Norman Furniture to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national law firm. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, P.A.

+1 888-997-9956

...