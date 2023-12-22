Chris Watson Lead Videographer Of Profiletree On 5 Things You Need To Make Compelling And Powerful Videos

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chris Watson Lead Videographer Of ProfileTree Takes Part in an Interview With Guernslye Honoré at Authority Magazine

BELFAST, COUNTY ANTRIM, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In today's digital realm, videos are more than just visuals; they're stories that captivate, resonate, and leave an indelible mark on viewers. From journalism and activism to education and marketing, video content has emerged as an indispensable medium that engages audiences like no other. Crafting a powerful video involves more than just technical skill though; it demands an understanding of storytelling, the subtlety of editing, the emotional impact of sound, and an innate ability to connect with an audience.Chris Watson, Lead Videographer Of ProfileTree took part in an Interview With Guernslye Honoré at Authority Magazine to share the“5 Things You Need to Make Compelling and Powerful Videos.” Here's how it went below."Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up? Can you share some formative experiences from your upbringing that shaped your creative instincts?""I grew up in South Belfast, and from a young age I had a desire to express myself creatively. I developed a love for music and for video arts, and it soon became clear that my passion lay in crafting stories, whether through the harmonious language of music or the visual poetry of video editing. Today I get to do both, which I know my younger self would be extremely pleased with.""Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?""I met Ciaran, the Director of ProfileTree, when the business was in its early years. It was an opportunity to do what I love in a professional context, so I jumped at the opportunity to learn more and gain video production experience within the industry. I'm still here today, so it's safe to say I still love what I do.""Who or what were your early influences in the field of video creation or storytelling?""I started following famous YouTubers like, Casey Neistat, Peter McKinnon and Dan Mace. I loved the style of engaging video content they could create, which only increased my want to learn how they did it.""Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?""My most interesting story is probably when I got to create video content for Louët-Feisser, owner of Carlingford Oysters. This was an amazing experience, where I got to learn the story behind the business and how it's become one of the leading names in Irish seafood. This type of content is where we get to discover 'the story behind the dish'. It's one of my favorite things about the job and has ignited my passion for telling stories. It has also gained over 188K views, so it's great to see the attention it has brought to Carlingford Oysters.""It has been said that our mistakes can be our greatest teachers. Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?""When I was initially starting out I definitely made a few rookie mistakes. I once did 30 interviews in one day, and realized my battery ran out mid-way through one. One of the clips was corrupted as a result which was disappointing. I also once thought that my new camera was really bad, but I then noticed that the built-in stabilization wasn't turned on. I guess the lesson learnt there was to know your equipment like the back of your hand."You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?""I'm currently channeling my energies into building a remarkable food and drink channel - Amazing Food and Drink . It's a project that is very close to my heart, capturing the unique stories of artisan food producers across Northern Ireland.""What started as a side project has now taken on a life of its own, with the channel blossoming to over 36 subscribers. Looking ahead, I'm excited to continue this growth trajectory, nurturing this venture into a distinguished brand. The journey has only just begun, and I'm eager to see where this path will lead as we bring the rich tapestry of NI's culinary landscape to a broader audience.""Okay, let's now move to the main part of our interview. Can you help articulate why video is such an important media form to master today?""Video is a pivotal media form to master in our digital age, primarily due to its unparalleled effectiveness in communication and engagement. Studies have shown that viewers retain a staggering 95% of a message when consumed through video, compared to a mere 10% when reading text. This makes video an incredibly powerful tool for businesses, especially when leveraging explainer videos, which have seen immense success; 98% of internet users state that they have watched at least one explainer video to learn about a product or service. By mastering video, businesses set themselves apart from the competition, providing a more compelling narrative and demonstrating a commitment to quality that goes beyond simple mobile phone content. This edge is crucial in today's saturated market where standing out is synonymous with success.""What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make in their videos?""One of the most common mistakes in video production is neglecting the basic principles of storytelling. Videographers and content creators should focus on forming a connection with their audience by ensuring their video serves one strong, clear purpose. Another frequent error is capturing high-quality footage but lacking the editing skills needed to stitch the story together cohesively. Editing is a critical stage where the narrative is fine-tuned and the creator's hard work is polished into the final product. Without these elements, even the most visually stunning clips can fail to resonate with viewers.""What do you think sets apart a great video from a good one?""What elevates a great video above a good one is a combination of several nuanced factors. A compelling narrative that's thoughtfully planned and well-executed in production sets the foundation. The attention to detail during the editing process is where the magic happens, allowing for a polished and impactful story.Over time, experience plays a significant role, as the subtle skills and insights gained can markedly enhance the quality of a video. Lastly, professional expertise brings a level of finesse and a high standard of quality that is evident in the final product. These elements, when harmonized together, create a video that is not just good, but great.""What are your“5 Things You Need to Make Compelling and Powerful Videos” and why?""1. The Power of Storytelling in VideoThe most impactful videos are those that tell a compelling story. In the realm of video content creation, the best camera is the one in your hand. It's all about how effectively you can weave in a narrative and engage the audience both visually and audibly, to offer a truly immersive experience.2. Meticulous Planning and PreparationBehind every engaging video is a meticulous plan. Before any filming occurs, it's crucial to consider every aspect - angles, audio, lighting, location. Investing time in pre-production planning not only streamlines the shoot but also elevates the quality of the content, ensuring each element aligns with the intended narrative and aesthetic.3. Filming Techniques and CompositionThe filming process is where creativity meets technicality. Regardless of whether you're using a smartphone or a professional camera, the composition of your shots is paramount. Incorporating movement, ensuring proper lighting, and considering the technical aspects of filming are all part of crafting visually appealing content that tells your story effectively.4. The Art of EditingEditing is where the magic happens, transforming raw footage into a polished narrative. This stage is about more than just cutting and joining clips; it's about pacing, sound design, and choosing the right frame rate for your footage. Effective editing techniques can significantly enhance the impact of the video, making it more compelling and memorable.5. Keeping Up with Emerging TechnologiesThe landscape of video production is constantly evolving with advancements in technology, particularly artificial intelligence. From audio enhancement software to new editing tools, these innovations are democratizing the field, making it easier for creators to produce high-quality content. Staying current with these technologies can lead to more engaging videos and improved productivity in the content creation process.""What are your favorite software, or online tools you use to make amazing videos?""My toolkit for creating amazing videos is anchored by a few key pieces of software that I find indispensable. Adobe Premiere Pro stands at the core of my video editing suite, offering a robust platform for cutting, refining, and bringing cinematic polish to my projects.For audio, I rely on Soundstripe to provide a vast library of high-quality tracks that add the right emotional tone to the visuals. Lastly, AI tools, including Adobe's podcast software, have become a game-changer, streamlining my workflow and allowing for innovative ways to enhance the video content, from fine-tuning audio to transcribing and generating subtitles.""Are there any hidden gems or underutilized features you'd recommend?""One underutilized feature I'd highly recommend is Adobe's recently enacted audio AI tool. This tool is a hidden gem for anyone looking to enhance the audio quality of their videos. It utilizes AI to analyze and improve sound elements, ensuring that your final product has crisp and clear audio that complements the visual experience. This feature is especially useful for creators who want to elevate their content's production value with professional-grade sound.""You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?""Work with people that share your values. Our company values are to To be passionate, open and honest, which is impotent in our line of work."

