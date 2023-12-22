Voltage Transducer Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Voltage Transducer Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Voltage Transducer Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The voltage transducer market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.29 billion in 2023 to $2.44 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The voltage transducer market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

The growth in the voltage transducer market is due to the rise in electric vehicle adoption. North America region is expected to hold the largest voltage transducer market share. Major players in the voltage transducer market include Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp., Emerson Electric Co., TE Connectivity Ltd..

Voltage Transducer Market Segments

.By Type: Alternating Current (AC), Direct Current (DC)

.By Application: Railway Applications, Solar Panels, Multi-Parameter, Power Plants, Industrial Machinery, Electric Vehicles, Data Centers

.By End-User: Transportation, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, IT And Telecommunication

.By Geography: The global voltage transducer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A voltage transducer, also known as voltage sensor is an instrument that transforms a voltage of electricity into an electrical signal with a proportionate amplitude. It is essential for transforming electrical voltage to an equivalent electrical signal and is widely utilized in multiple applications, such as power measurement, control systems and others.

