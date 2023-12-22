Biosensors And Nanosensors Global Market Report - A $43.5 Billion Market By 2028, Growing At A CAGR Of 7.3% From 2023 To 2028

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
The global market for biosensors and nanosensors was valued at $28.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $43.5 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028. North America accounts for the largest market share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. When segmented by technology, the global market's electrochemical biosensors subsegment holds the largest share, with 33.3%, followed by the MEMS and optoelectric biosensors subsegments. Key market participants include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bayer AG, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic Inc. and Dexcom Inc., among others.
Biosensors and nanosensors have broad applicability across many applications. Biosensors are used in analytical devices that combine biologically sensitive elements with a physical or chemical transducer to detect the presence of special compounds in an environment.
Biosensors are frequently associated with micro- and nanoscale sensors because the miniaturization increases the number of applications. For example, reducing the size of the sensor element to the scale of the target's physical area provides a higher sensitivity, and reduces reagent volumes and associated costs. In medical applications, miniaturized biosensors enable point-of-care diagnostics, multi-agent detection as well as the potential for use in in vitro as well as in vivo medical applications.
Nanosensors can be applied to chemical or mechanical applications. For example, they can be used to detect chemicals and gases for pollution monitoring or for medical diagnoses as blood-borne sensors or lab-on-a-chip devices. They can monitor physical parameters such as temperature, displacement, flow or act as accelerometers in a microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) device.
Nanosensors can be applied to biological or surgical requirements to detect and transfer nanoparticle information to other devices. They can also be used in the development of silicon computer chips or nanorobotics applications.
This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global market for biosensors and nanosensors by product type, technology, application and geography. The scope of the report includes an overview of the global market trends, with 2022 considered as the base year, as well as estimates for 2023 through 2028, with projections of CAGR across this forecast period.
The report also includes a discussion of technological, regulatory and competitive elements as well as the economic trends affecting the market. It also explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for biosensors and nanosensors and identifies the current trends within the industry. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Emergence of Nanotechnology-Based Biosensors Increasing Miniaturization and Integration of Sensors for Wearable Devices Surging Demand for Home-Based Point-of-care Devices
Market Restraints
Cost of Development and Manufacturing Data Privacy and Security Concerns
Market Opportunities
Increasing Focus on Sustainability and Green Technologies Increasing Integration with the Internet of Things (IoT)
The Report Includes
44 data tables and 20 additional tables An overview of the global market landscape related to the biosensor and nanosensor technologies In-depth analysis of the global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2024, 2026, and 2028. This analysis includes projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs) spanning through 2028 Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to biosensor and nanosensor technologies, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by product type, technology, application, and geographical region Detailed description about types of biosensor components i.e. biological and physical, basic characteristics and types of biosensors; and discussion on future of biosensors and nanosensors market with regulatory standards An outlook of the ESG perspectives in the market for biosensors and nanosensors Analysis of patents published on the biosensors and nanosensors Overview of merger and acquisition (M&A) activities and venture fundings in the biosensors and nanosensors industry Company profiles of the leading market participants
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Features of Biosensors Biological Component of Biosensors Physical Components of Biosensors Basic Characteristics of a Biosensor Biosensors for Specific Purposes Biosensor and Nanosensor Manufacturing Micromachining Etching Laser Microfabrication Nanopatterning Nanosensors Future of Market for Biosensors and Nanosensors Regulatory Standards Value Chain Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Assessment of Russia-Ukraine War Impact on the Market
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Current Market Trends Healthcare Dominance Wearable Biosensors Point-of-Care Testing IoT Integration Emerging Technologies Graphene-Based Biosensors Synthetic Biology and Genetic Engineering Nanoparticles and Quantum Dots Lab-on-a-Chip (LOC) Microfluidics AI and ML 3D Printing
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Biosensors Nanosensors Background Nanoparticles Carbon Nanotubes Graphene Nanoribbons Nanowires Nanoceramics Other Nanostructured Materials
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Technology
Electrochemical Biosensors MEMS Biosensors Optoelectric Biosensors Thermistor Biosensors IoT-Enabled Biosensors Other Biosensors Nanosensors Nanochemical Sensors Nanoforce Sensors Nanobiosensors Nanoradiation Sensors Nanothermal Sensors
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application
Healthcare Environmental Process Industries Agriculture Food Monitoring Biodefense
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Perspective
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
Chapter 12 M&A and Funding Outlook
M&A Analysis Funding of Start-ups in the Glucose Monitoring Field
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
Abbott Laboratories Acon Laboratories Analog Devices Bayer Contec Medical Systems Dexcom F. Hoffman-La Roche Honeywell International Hummingbird Diagnostics I-Sens Kionix Lifescan Medtronic Memsic Murata Manufacturing NXP Semiconductors Omron Industrial Automation Optiscan Biomedical. Sensonor Siemens Healthcare Silicon Designs Silicon Sensing Systems STMicroelectronics Taidoc Technology Texas Instruments Trividia Health
