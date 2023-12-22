France Forecourt Market Size And Forecast To 2027, By Segment And Fuel Retailer Profiles For AGIP, Shell, BP, Esso, Avia, Carrefour & Totalenergies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Forecourt Market Size and Forecast by Segment and Fuel Retailer Profiles to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Service stations in France is invaluable for fuel retailers and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with fuel retailers, it provides commercial (B2B) forecourt sales which include fuel sales, car wash sales, convenience sales and foodservice sales for 2018-2022 and forecasts to 2027.

The total number of service stations in France increased by 0.1% to 11,167 sites in 2021 and decreased by 0.3% to 11,130 sites in 2022.

Volume sales of gasoline grew at an annual rate of 2.19% to 11.6 billion liters in 2022. Diesel consumption increased by 0.8% to 30 billion liters in 2022. Fuel value is forecast to slowly make progress, rising to EUR76.6 billion ($86.1 billion) by 2027.

Key Topics Covered:



France Forecourt - Market Overview

Market Size - Service Station

Market Forecast - Service Station

Market Size - Car Wash

Market Forecast - Car Wash

Market Size - Convenience and Foodservice

Market Forecast - Convenience and Foodservice

Fuel Retailer Profiles

Fuel Methodology Market Definitions

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



AGIP (ENI)

Shell

BP (EG Group)

Geant Casino

Esso

Avia

Auchan

Leclerc

Systeme U

Carrefour

TotalEnergies Intermarche

