Global Fantasy Sports Market Set To Expand, Projected To Reach $40.88 Billion By 2027

The global fantasy sports market is poised for significant growth, with the market size expected to increase from $25.44 billion in 2022 to $28.96 billion in 2023, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $40.88 billion by 2027, maintaining a steady CAGR of 9.0%.

Driving Forces: Increasing Youth Population Spurs Market Growth

The surge in the fantasy sports market is propelled by the growing youth population, particularly the segment spending a substantial amount of time on smartphones and social media. Fantasy sports provide an avenue for the youth to engage in enjoyable conversations and competitions with their peers. According to the World Youth Report (2020), the global population aged 15 to 24 years accounted for 1.2 billion people, representing 16% of the total population. With an expected increase of 7% by 2030, reaching 1.3 billion, the expanding youth demographic is a key factor driving the growth of the fantasy sports market.

Explore the global fantasy sports market with a detailed sample report:



Major Players: Industry Leaders and Pioneers

Key players dominating the fantasy sports market landscape include DraftKings, Fan Duel, Fantrax, Nfl Fantasy, Dream Sports, Yahoo Fantasy, Bovada, Fox Sports Fantasy Football, Fantasy Pros, Good Gamer Corporation, Draft Team Fantasy Sports, 11Wickets, Battlefy, Mobile Premier League (Mpl), Sportito, and Winview Games.

Trends: Artificial Intelligence Reshaping Fantasy Sports Experience

A noteworthy trend in the fantasy sports market is the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). AI is revolutionizing the gaming experience by helping players focus on critical decisions such as player selection and trading. Major industry players are leveraging AI technology to simplify fantasy sports trading. Notably, IBM and ESPN introduced a fantasy football app feature in September 2020, utilizing IBM Watson's AI capabilities to facilitate fair transactions and enhance player engagement.

Market Segmentation:

1. By Sports Type:

.Football

.Baseball

.Basketball

.Hockey

.Cricket

.Other Types

2. By Platform:

.Website

.Mobile Application

3. By Usage Type:

.Free

.Paid

.Hybrid

4. By Application:

.Individual Competition

.Team Competition

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global fantasy sports market:



Fantasy Sports Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fantasy Sports Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fantasy sports market size, fantasy sports market drivers and trends, fantasy sports market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The fantasy sports market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Aesthetic Services Market Size, Share, Industry Trends And Forecast To 2032