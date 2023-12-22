Inventionhome® Announces New Invention: Whine-O- Innovative Teething Toy That Combines Fun And Functionality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kristina C. of Ottawa, ON is the creator of the Whine-O, a baby teething toy configured like a bottle opener with a cork stopper. The teething toy is constructed using a single piece of silicone with no removable parts to maintain safety while a child enjoys chewing on the toy. Several rubber nubs integrated into the toy help facilitate teething without causing discomfort on underdeveloped teeth and the gums. The silicone could be infused with a pleasant scent and fruity flavor to further improve the teething experience.With increased awareness of child development and parenting practices, there is a growing demand for safe and effective baby products, including teething toys. Parents often prioritize safety when choosing baby products. Manufacturers of teething toys have responded by using materials that are free from harmful chemicals and toxins. Additionally, there's a growing interest in sustainable and eco-friendly options. Teething toy manufacturers continually innovate in terms of design and materials. Silicone-based toys, for instance, have gained popularity due to their softness, durability, and ease of cleaning.Kristina filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Whine-O product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Whine-O can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

