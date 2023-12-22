Tips From Blackcatcard To Save On Holiday Shopping

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) As the festive season approaches, here are useful tips to make gift shopping even better.

GZIRA, MALTA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The busiest shopping season is underway, presenting both fantastic deals and inflated prices. Blackcatcard, a European Fintech, offers recommendations to ensure a rewarding shopping experience during this time.To find some of the best prices without hassle, shoppers can explore the Mastercard European Privileges Portfolio. This exclusive program presents offers and discounts of up to 30% across Shopping, Beauty, Well-being, and Travel sectors.Those who wish to take advantage of this opportunity can become a Blackcatcard customer to receive a Mastercard for free. This grants access to the Privileges Portfolio's exclusive deals and unique discounts from globally-renowned merchants. This partnership between these two companies opens doors to a world of savings. According to Blackcatcard, no additional registration is necessary to get access to these benefits. As soon as the registration is complete, users should simply head to the app and click on the Mastercard icon in cashback section.From fashion to travel, beauty, and well-being, the Mastercard Portfolio caters to diverse interests. Fashion lovers can enjoy special offers from top brands like Adidas, Zalando, YOOX, and more. Travelers, meanwhile, can plan dream vacations with exclusive discounts from Booking, easyJet, Disneyland Paris, Avis, and a host of other leading brands, ensuring memorable experiences at exclusive prices.Moreover, those devoted to beauty and well-being can take advantage of exclusive offers from renowned brands like Garmin, GLOSSYBOX, LOOKFANTASTIC, and Mankind.Participating merchants can offer various options, such as universal codes, custom code requests and discount links to facilitate the shopping experience when taking advantage of this Privilege Portfolio.Blackcatcard highlights the Mastercard program as an ideal complement to its loyalty programs*. According to the Fintech, its customers can enjoy the advantages of the Privilege Portfolio alongside one of the various rewards programs available, such as 4% per annum reward or several bonus programs, of which the 0.5% cashback on all purchases using a Blackcatcard certainly fits best with the Mastercard Portfolio. There are other benefits too, for example, 4% p.a. reward, 2% on Amazon and 5% on Google Play cashbacks as well as free global card delivery.With total merchant sales revenues of 28 million Euros and approximate savings of 3.6 million Euros for Mastercard holders who took advantage of this Portfolio in 2022, similar positive figures are expected in 2023. Blackcatcard users, who gained access to this exclusive Mastercard benefits program this year, are expected to contribute significantly to these figures.*The rewards are provided by FINTECH ASSETS OÜ. More details here.

