(MENAFN- The Express Wire) Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market 2023 segmented by Manufactures (Abbott Laboratories, Danone Nutricia, NUTRICION MEDICA, Meiji Holdings, Medifood International, Medtrition, GlaxoSmithKline, Perrigo Nutritionals, Victus, B Braun), which includes TOC, Fact and Figures, regions.

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

The 2024-2031 Growth Forecast Report for the global "Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market " plays a pivotal role in navigating the intricate landscape of economic players' key strategies and growth prospects, driven by the continually evolving dynamics of the global and regional markets. Focusing on market segmentation by Type (Liquid Supplements, Semi-solid Supplements, Powder Supplements) and Applications (Adult, Geriatric, Paediatric), this report not only presents a comprehensive view of the overall ecosystem but also explores its regional implications in depth.

Moreover, the report highlights cutting-edge technologies and research and development investments undertaken by industry leaders, leaving no aspect unexplored in the pursuit of insights into critical facets such as market share, supply chain dynamics, revenue trends, size, and applications. As a result, it offers an exhaustive journey into this extensive study, providing a panoramic perspective on the market's landscape.

Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Analysis and Insights:

Oral Nutritional Supplements (ONS) are sterile liquids, semi-solids or powders, which provide macro and micro nutrients. They are widely used within the acute and community health settings for individuals who are unable to meet their nutritional requirements through oral diet alone. ONS use must be approved by the Advisory Committee on Borderline Substances (ACBS).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is, and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, trailing a CAGR through the analysis period. As for the Europe Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR respectively for the next 6-year period.

Liquid Supplements accounting for of the Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Adult segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements include Abbott Laboratories, Danone Nutricia, NUTRICION MEDICA, Meiji Holdings, Medifood International, Medtrition, GlaxoSmithKline, Perrigo Nutritionals and Victus and etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements in 2021.

Report Scope

This latest report researches the industry structure, sales, revenue, price and gross margin. Major producers' production locations, market shares, industry ranking and profiles are presented. The primary and secondary research is done in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements manufacturers, distributors, end users, industry associations, governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, industry experts, third party database, and our in-house databases.

Key Companies Covered

In this section of the report, the researchers have done a comprehensive analysis of the prominent players operating and the strategies they are focusing on to combat the intense competition. Company profiles and market share analysis of the prominent players are also provided in this section. Additionally, the specialists have done an all-encompassing analysis of each player. They have also provided reliable sales, revenue, price, market share and rank data of the manufacturers.

Some of the players in the research report include:



Abbott Laboratories

Danone Nutricia

NUTRICION MEDICA

Meiji Holdings

Medifood International

Medtrition

GlaxoSmithKline

Perrigo Nutritionals

Victus B Braun

Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements segment by Type:



Liquid Supplements

Semi-solid Supplements Powder Supplements

Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements segment by Application:



Adult

Geriatric Paediatric

Key Regions and Countries

This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the value and sales data of each region and country for the period 2017-2028.



North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany France

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis

The readers in the section will understand how the Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.

Reasons to Buy This Report

This report will help the readers to understand the competition within the industries and strategies for the competitive environment to enhance the potential profit. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements market, and introduces in detail the market share, industry ranking, competitor ecosystem, market performance, new product development, operation situation, expansion, and acquisition. etc. of the main players, which helps the readers to identify the main competitors and deeply understand the competition pattern of the market.

This report will help stakeholders to understand the global industry status and trends of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to strengthen their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the market share and rank (in volume and value), competitor ecosystem, new product development, expansion, and acquisition.

This report stays updated with novel technology integration, features, and the latest developments in the market

This report helps stakeholders to understand the COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence on the Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements industry.

This report helps stakeholders to gain insights into which regions to target globally

This report helps stakeholders to gain insights into the end-user perception concerning the adoption of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements.

This report helps stakeholders to identify some of the key players in the market and understand their valuable contribution.

Chapters included in this report:



Chapter 1: Introduces the report scope of the report, executive summary of different market segments (by region, product type, application, etc), including the market size of each market segment, future development potential, and so on. It offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.

Chapter 2: Detailed analysis of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements manufacturers competitive landscape, price, output and revenue market share, latest development plan, merger, and acquisition information, etc.

Chapter 3: Production/output, value of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements by region/country. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region in the next six years.

Chapter 4: Consumption of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements in regional level and country level. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries and introduces the market development, future development prospects, market space, and capacity of each country in the world.

Chapter 5: Provides the analysis of various market segments according to product type, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different market segments.

Chapter 6: Provides the analysis of various market segments according to application, covering the market size and development potential of each market segment, to help readers find the blue ocean market in different downstream markets.

Chapter 7: Provides profiles of key players, introducing the basic situation of the main companies in the market in detail, including product production/output, revenue, , price, gross margin, product introduction, recent development, etc.

Chapter 8: Analysis of industrial chain, including the upstream and downstream of the industry.

Chapter 9: Analysis of sales channel, distributors and customers Chapter 10: Introduces the market dynamics, latest developments of the market, the driving factors and restrictive factors of the market, the challenges and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry, and the analysis of relevant policies in the industry.

More.

Detailed TOC of Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Research Report

1 Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements

1.2 Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.3 Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Production

3.4.1 North America Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Production

3.5.1 Europe Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Production

3.6.1 China Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Production

3.7.1 Japan Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 MANUFACTURE 1

7.1.1 MANUFACTURE 1 Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Corporation Information

7.1.2 MANUFACTURE 1 Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Product Portfolio

7.1.3 MANUFACTURE 1 Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 MANUFACTURE 1 Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 MANUFACTURE 1 Recent Developments/Updates

8 Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements

8.4 Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Distributors List

9.3 Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Industry Trends

10.2 Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Drivers

10.3 Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Challenges

10.4 Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Medical Oral Nutrition Supplements by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

