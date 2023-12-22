CCA Health Michigan To Help Fund Holiday Meals And Aging In Place Programs For CSI Support & Development Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Donations will drive year-long initiatives that support the health and social needs of older adults

Detroit, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCA Health Michigan , a mission-driven healthcare services organization that offers high-quality health plans designed for older adults and individuals with the most significant needs, today announced a donation to CSI Support & Development (CSI), which provides affordable senior housing, to launch enrichment programs designed to help older adults age well in their homes.

The funds will cover holiday meals in 2023 and support year-long art therapy and fitness programming for select CSI locations in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

“The team at CCA Health Michigan is committed to improving the health and quality of life of our members, and we're proud to support organizations like CSI that share our core mission,” said Brian Keane , General Manager of CCA Health Michigan.“Food security and long-term physical and mental health are foundational to helping older adults age well in place. With this partnership, we aim to increase access to critical resources that can make a difference in the lives of older adults and their families.”

CSI specializes in affordable housing for low-income seniors in several states across the country, including southeast Michigan. CCA Health Michigan's donation will fund the delivery of healthy holiday meals for residents living in two of its co-op locations. The funds will also cover fitness classes and art therapy programs (including painting classes) for three of its locations over the next 12 months.

“CSI's mission of offering exceptional and affordable housing requires a keen focus on those value-added programs that help our resident members to not only live safely and comfortably-but also thrive as they age,” said Tim Braunscheidel , Chief Operating Officer of CSI.“We're grateful to CCA Health Michigan for supporting our efforts and for their dedication to our communities.”

This year, CCA Health Michigan also partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, Gleaners Community Food Bank, and HOPE Shelters to help fund food and housing security programs across Southeast Michigan.

