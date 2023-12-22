Global Magnet Wire Market Demonstrates Robust Growth, Expected To Reach $39.64 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Magnet Wire Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The global magnet wire market has experienced significant expansion, with the market size growing from $29.63 billion in 2022 to $31.68 billion in 2023, exhibiting a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Projections suggest continued growth, with the market expected to reach $39.64 billion by 2027, maintaining a robust CAGR of 5.8%.

Driving Forces: Electric Vehicle Demand Fuels Magnet Wire Market Growth

The escalating demand for electric vehicles emerges as a driving force propelling the growth of the magnet wire market. Electric vehicles, whether fully or partially powered by electricity, have gained prominence for their low operating costs and environmental friendliness, reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Magnet wires with microcellular coating play a crucial role in electric vehicles, reducing dielectric properties and processing resistance, ultimately enhancing overall efficiency. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based independent intergovernmental agency, the global electric car population exceeded 10 million in 2020, marking a substantial 43% increase from 2019. This surge in demand for electric vehicles continues to fuel the growth of the magnet wire market.

Industry Leaders: Major Players Shaping the Market Landscape

Key players leading the magnet wire market include Elektrisola, Essex Furukawa Magnet Wire LLC, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Gold Cup Electric Electromagnetic Wire Co. Ltd., Hitachi, Hongyuan Group Co. Ltd., Roshow Technology, Jingda, Condumex, Aislantes, Alconex, LS Cable & System Ltd., Magnekon, and REA Magnet Wire.

Strategic Initiatives: Mergers and Acquisitions Drive Market Expansion

The magnet wire market has witnessed an upswing in firms adopting strategic agreements and acquiring other companies to expand market presence and develop innovative products. For instance, in November 2021, Sweden-based magnet wires manufacturer Elcowire acquired the wire and rod business from Germany-based KME Group for $670 million. This strategic move enhances Elcowire's position by providing access to a broader customer base, a diversified product portfolio, and an expanded geographic reach.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific Leads Magnet Wire Market Share

In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the magnet wire market. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation:

1 Type:

.Copper

.Aluminum

2 Shape:

.Round

.Rectangle

.Square

3 Application:

.Motor

.Home Appliance

.Transformer

.Other Applications

4 End-User:

.Electrical And Electronics

.Industrial

.Transportation

.Other End Users

Magnet Wire Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Magnet Wire Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on magnet wire market size , magnet wire market drivers and trends, magnet wire market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The magnet wire market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

