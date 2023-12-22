Global Leasing Market Soars, Projected To Reach $2424.62 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leasing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Leasing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The global leasing market is experiencing remarkable growth, poised to surge from $1519.9 billion in 2022 to $1674.39 billion in 2023, with a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. Despite challenges arising from the Russia-Ukraine war, hindering global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the short term, the market is expected to expand further, reaching $2424.62 billion by 2027, maintaining a robust CAGR of 9.7%.

Driving Forces: Startups Emerge as Key Clients, Fueling Market Growth

The leasing market is witnessing a significant boost with the emergence of startups as major clients for leasing service providers. Driven by cost efficiency and the need to acquire advanced but high-priced equipment, startups are increasingly turning to leasing or renting. The growing number of startups, such as the 16,000 reported in India during 2020-2021, according to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, opens new opportunities for the leasing market in client expansion and revenue generation.

Industry Leaders: Major Players Driving Innovation

Key players shaping the leasing market include Enterprise Holdings Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., McDonald's, Daimler AG, LeasePlan Corporation N.V., General Electric Company, United Rentals Inc., Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V, Tokyo Century, and Ford Motor Co.

Technology Integration: IoT Revolutionizes Car Rental and Leasing

Car rental and leasing companies are embracing Internet of Things (IoT) technology to maintain and manage fleets efficiently. IoT, a network of internet-connected objects or devices, facilitates data exchange using embedded sensors. The adoption of IoT in the automotive sector is evident, with 30 million new connected vehicles sold worldwide in 2020, accounting for approximately 41% of all new auto sales. This technology allows leasing companies to access real-time odometer and diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) for effective fleet maintenance. Additionally, it is used by car rental companies to streamline operations, such as checking fuel levels at the point of car return, eliminating manual checks. Virtual key solutions powered by IoT technology further enhance operational efficiency, exemplified by car rental firm Hertz's implementation of keyless car rental services.

Regional Dynamics: Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead

In 2022, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the leasing market, with North America following closely as the second-largest region. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation:

1 Type:

.Automotive Equipment Leasing

.Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers

.Machinery Leasing

.Lessors Of Nonfinancial Intangible Assets

2 Mode:

.Online

.Offline

3 Lease Type:

.Closed Ended Lease

.Option to Buy Lease

.Sub-Vented Lease

.Other Lease Types

Leasing Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Leasing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on leasing market size , leasing market drivers and trends, leasing market major players, leasing market competitors' revenues, leasing market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The leasing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

