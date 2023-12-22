Global Mental Health Apps Market Witnesses Robust Growth, Expected To Reach $11.62 Billion By 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mental Health Apps Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Mental Health Apps Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports

The global mental health apps market has experienced substantial growth, with the market size expanding from $5.49 billion in 2022 to $6.36 billion in 2023, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. Forecasts indicate continued growth, with the market expected to reach $11.62 billion by 2027, maintaining a robust CAGR of 16.3%.

Driving Forces: Key Factors Fueling Market Growth

1 Awareness About Mental Health: The surge in awareness about mental health and its significance is a significant driver for the mental health apps market. Celebrities and sports personalities openly discussing mental health issues have contributed to reducing stigma and increasing awareness globally. The growing acknowledgment of mental health's importance has prompted individuals to invest in various recovery therapies, including mental health apps, medical consultations, and self-help resources.

2 Mental Health Services: The rise of virtual mental health services has played a crucial role in market growth. In 2020, over 21% of U.S. adults experienced mental illness, with more than 26.3 million adults availing virtual mental health services. This trend underscores the increasing acceptance and adoption of mental health apps as part of comprehensive mental health care.

Explore the global light control switches market with a detailed sample report:



Industry Trends: Noteworthy Trends Shaping the Market

1 Advancement: The adoption of technological advancements is a key trend in the mental health apps market. Companies are leveraging next-generation technologies, including Customer Relationship Management (CRM), video API, text API, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for end-to-end patient engagement. For example, Moody, a healthcare company, launched an intelligent mental health app that utilizes AI to identify psychological changes in user behavior and recommend corrective actions.

2 Acquisitions for AI Integration: Strategic acquisitions with a focus on integrating AI capabilities are notable trends. Headspace Health, a UK-based digital mental health solutions provider, acquired Sayana, an India-based AI-powered mental health and wellness solutions provider. This acquisition aims to enhance mental health services and offer personalized user experiences.

Key Players: Leading Companies in the Mental Health Apps Market

Major players operating in the mental health apps market include Mindscape, Calm, MoodMission, Headspace, Flow Neurosciences, Youper, Happify, Sanvello, NOCD, Talkspace, Addicaid, Silvercloud Health, Moodfit, BetterHelp, and eMoods.

Regional Dynamics: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the mental health apps market, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

1 Platform Type:

.iOS

.Android

.Other Platform Types

2 Application Type:

.Depression and Anxiety Management

.Meditation Management

.Stress Management

.Wellness Management

.Other Application Types

Explore comprehensive insights into the global mental health apps market with the complete report.



Mental Health Apps Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Mental Health Apps Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mental health apps market size , mental health apps market drivers and trends, mental health apps market major players, mental health apps market competitors' revenues, mental health apps market positioning, and mental health apps market growth across geographies. The mental health apps market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Global Market Report 2023

report/healthcare-mobility-solutions-global-market-report

Digital Health Global Market Report 2023

report/digital-health-global-market-report

Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2024

report/healthcare-service-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Neuroendocrine Tumor Treatment Market Growth Forecast 2023 2027