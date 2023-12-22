Dr. Juan P. Chisholm's Mission Possible Book Is Recognized At The Prestigious 2023 Paris Book Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kathy Stickles, Reader ViewsORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Juan P. Chisholm's award-winning book,“Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free” has been recognized as the“Runner-Up” at the prestigious 2023 Paris Book Festival Awards.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, United States, December 22nd, 2023In a recent announcement, the highly-respected Paris Book Festival Award has recently named American writer and Florida native, Dr. Juan P. Chisholm as the Runner-Up in the“Young Adult” category for the 2023 Competition for his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free. This remarkable distinction is a testament to the global impact of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free as its message continues to resonate around the world.As an award-winning work of literature, Mission Possible is exemplary in how it brilliantly combines inspiration and self-empowerment with easy-to-follow practical steps about getting through college without amassing mountains of debt. This is a powerful message that every high-school student and college student in America and around the world needs to hear.This unique message has already earned Dr. Chisholm's book the distinction of being recognized by both the Florida Book Awards and International Book Awards. Moreover, its selection as Runner-Up in the Young Adult Category for the prestigious 2023 Paris Book Festival Award is a clear sign that Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free is not just a book, but an effective resource and tool that can be used to assist its readers to go to college and graduate from college debt-free.“I am both humbled and honored to be recognized by the Paris Book Festival. This remarkable distinction is a testament to the global impact of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free as its message continues to resonate around the world,” said Dr. Chisholm. He added,“This is a full circle moment for my family and I since Paris is one of our favorite places to visit.”This year has been an epic year for Dr. Chisholm's Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free as it was also recognized in Tallahassee, Florida as one of the medal recipients of the esteemed Florida Book Awards Program and as a“Finalist” for the highly acclaimed International Book Awards Program in the Young Adult Category. Additionally, Mission Possible received a 5 out of 5 Star Review from Reader Views and a 5 out of 5 Star Review from Readers' Favorite.ABOUT DR. JUAN PHILLIP CHISHOLMDr. Chisholm is an acclaimed business owner, teacher, investor, author, and motivational speaker. He has successfully completed the world-renowned Executive Education program in Strategic Finance for Smaller Businesses at the Harvard Business School in Boston. Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is also a proud graduate of Florida State University (FSU). After graduating from Florida State University, Dr. Chisholm earned his Law Degree from Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando, Florida where he was the two-time recipient of the prestigious Percy R. Luney Spirit of Service Award. All of this was done debt-free.Dr. Chisholm is also the Founder & Executive Director of the Graduate Debt-Free Club® ( ) and Young Investors®, Inc. ( ). Dr. Chisholm's goal is to use these organizations to educate high-school students, college students, and their parents/guardians about financial literacy and how it is possible to go to college and graduate from college debt-free. Additionally, Dr. Chisholm teaches interactive virtual classes online based on the topics of financial literacy, learning about the stock-market, and graduating from college debt-free at .Dr. Chisholm is happily married to his wife and best friend, Audrey K. Chisholm. They are the parents of four amazing children.Learn more about Dr. Juan P. Chisholm and how you can purchase a copy of his award-winning book and sign up for his online courses at GraduateDebtFreeClub.His award-winning book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free may also be purchased from Amazon and BarnesandNoble.Also, be sure to follow him on the following Social Media Platforms:Facebook: Graduate Debt Free ClubLinkedIn: Juan ChisholmInstagram: @JuanTikTok: @Juan'X' Formerly Twitter: Juan@Investitude7ABOUT THE PARIS BOOK FESTIVALThe 2023 Paris Book Festival honors the best of international publishing from major publishers, independent publishers, and self-published works in various categories at its annual competition. Books around the world can be submitted in French, English, Spanish, German, and Portuguese. Submitted works are judged by a panel of publishing industry experts that judge the work based on General excellence, the author's passion for telling a good story, and the potential of the work to gain a wider audience in the worldwide market.Learn more about the Paris Book Festival and its winners atFor press inquiries or media interview requests with Dr. Chisholm, email ... and/or contact 407-494-5721.Watch Dr. Chisholm's Paris Book Festival Trailer at:

