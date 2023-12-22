TUIB: Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum To Be Held On Permanent Basis

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Head of the Public Union "Businessmen and Industrialists of
Turkiye and Azerbaijan" (TUIB) Hussein Buyukfirat emphasized that
the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum will be held annually, Azernews reports.
According to Hussein Buyukfirat, this will contribute to Turkic
unity, which is going through a historical period.
"We will continue our work in this direction. But businessmen
have a great responsibility," the TUIB spokesman said.
H stated that with Azerbaijan's victory in Garabagh a
new era has begun in the region:
"A new door has opened in the region. We are entering the
process of unification of the Turkic world".
He added that strategic decisions were made at the first
Azerbaijani-Turkish investment forum.
Recall, Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum was held in Baku on
December 21. The event was attended by Azerbaijani Economy Minister
Mikail Jabbarov, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Head of the
Financial Department of the President's Office Goksel Ashan.
The event, which aims to further strengthen economic cooperation
between the two countries, is also intended to make an important
contribution to regional development. The forum discussed strategic
issues related to the expansion of economic cooperation, as well as
steps to be taken to create strong economic relations between
Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as potential investment
opportunities.
