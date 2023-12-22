Trade Turnover On Rise Between Azerbaijan, Georgia Thanks To Increase In Export

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia totaled $1371.4
mln in January-November this year, the National Statistical Office
of Georgia has reported, Azernews reports.
It is reported that during the reporting period, goods and
products worth $583.61 mln were exported from Azerbaijan to
Georgia. This is $12.60 mln or 2.2 percent more than in the same
period of 2022.
Imports from Azerbaijan accounted for 4.2 percent of Georgia's
total imports. This year, Georgia's total imports increased by 16.1
percent year-on-year to $14 bln 28 mln.
In January-November this year, Georgia exported goods and
products worth $787.79 mln to Azerbaijan. This is 32.3 percent more
than last year.
According to economist Eldaniz Amirov, during the first 8 months
of this year, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia has
exceeded $612, and this trend suggests that the turnover will
exceed $900m by the end of the year. Besides, Georgia has invested
$279 for 815 total investment activities in Azerbaijan, and in
turn, Azerbaijan has invested $3. This means that Azerbaijan
invested 12 times more in Georgia.
The relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are generally at a
high level, but in order for the economic relations to be
manifested, especially in the trade turnover, the expert says that
a number of things need to be done.
"At the same time, it is necessary to rediscover the existing
potential. It is true that the joint generation of electricity
produced from alternative energy sources and exports to Europe
through the bottom of the Black Sea will contribute to the trade
turnover between the two countries," Amirov added.
It is significant to note that Georgia plays an important
transit role in the delivery of Azerbaijan's energy resources to
European markets. Simultaneously, Azerbaijan is one of the major
investors in Georgia, and Azerbaijan's SOCAR is the biggest
taxpayer in Georgia. Therefore, relations with Georgia are of
particular importance in Azerbaijan's policy regarding neighbouring
countries.
