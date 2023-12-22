Zelensky: Netherlands Starts Preparing First 18 F-16 Aircraft For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a telephone conversation, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte for the decision to start preparing the first 18 F-16 fighter jets for delivery to Ukraine.

Zelensky posted this on the social network X, according to Ukrinform.

“Had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, during which he thanked the Dutch government for the decision to start preparing the first 18 F-16 fighter jets for transfer to Ukraine”, the statement reads.

Zelensky also thanked the Netherlands for actively supporting the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and emphasized the importance of providing our country with long-term EU aid in the amount of 50 billion euros as soon as possible.

Theallocating EUR 102M aid package to Ukraine

They discussed developments at the front, the situation in the Black Sea and Ukraine's current military needs, including artillery, drones and air defense equipment.

“We agreed to continue our joint work on security guarantees in line with the G7 Vilnius Declaration. They also discussed the next meeting of advisors regarding the Peace Formula and efforts to further consolidate international support for the Ukrainian vision of a just peace”, Zelensky wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Dutch government is allocating 102 million euros for the first four months of 2024 to help Ukraine survive the winter and prepare for spring.