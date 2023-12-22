Ukraine Returns Bodies Of 66 More Fallen Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The bodies (remains) of 66 more fallen defenders were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will ensure the transportation of repatriated bodies and remains of fallen defenders to designated state specialized institutions.

The bodies and remains will then be handed over to law enforcement officials and forensic experts to identify the victims.

The return of the fallen defenders to the government-controlled territory was carried out by the Coordination Center staff in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Joint Center at the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Sumy region, the State Border Guard Service and other representatives of the security and defense sector of Ukraine.

Zelensky292 more defenders with state, 205 of them posthumously

The Coordination Headquarters expressed gratitude for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross and personally to the head of the ICRC delegation, Jürg Eglin.

As reported, in late November, the bodies of 94 dead soldiers were returned to Ukraine.