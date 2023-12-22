Ambassador Bodnar: Ukraine, Together With Partners, Continues Grain From Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine, together with the UN Food Program and partner countries, continues to implement the Grain from Ukraine initiative, which is expected to deliver another 60 ships with food to countries in need, particularly in Africa.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Türkiye Vasyl Bodnar spoke about the initiative during the loading of 25,000 tons of Ukrainian grain in the port of Samsun for shipment to Nigeria, Ukrinform reports.

"The World Food Program, together with 30 other countries and organizations, has supported this initiative (Grain from Ukraine) and is helping us to implement it. During the recent international summit Grain from Ukraine, President Zelensky said that USD 100 million had been raised for this purpose. In total, we have already supplied more than 170,000 tons of wheat to countries in need, including Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, and Yemen. Now we plan to deliver another 60 ships to other countries in need, mainly in Africa," Vasyl Bodnar said.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Türkiye thanked the UN World Food Program and its Representative and Country director in Türkiye, Stephen Cahill, for supporting Ukraine's initiatives and providing an opportunity to meet the needs of countries that need Ukrainian grain.

"We are also grateful to our strategic partner, Türkiye, which is helping us a lot in overcoming the obstacles and challenges facing global food security, namely, supporting the Grain from Ukraine initiative, helping us in its implementation, and supporting President Zelensky's initiative on the peace formula. We believe that we will win, and global food security will be well protected," the diplomat said.

