Russians Attack Novoberyslav With Drone, Injuring Man

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Novoberyslav, in the Kherson region, a 68-year-old man suffered an explosive injury, leg and abdominal wounds as a result of a Russian drone attack.

This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"The occupiers attacked Novoberyslav from a drone. A 68-year-old man was injured. He has an explosive trauma, injuries to his legs and abdomen," the statement reads.

It is noted that the victim is being taken to a hospital for medical care.

authorities show consequences of morning shelling - Russians hit residential area

As reported earlier, the Russian army shelled the village of Ivanivka in the Kherson region, injuring an elderly couple.