Turkish, Russian Mfas Discuss Peace Talks Between Azerbaijan And Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Turkish Foreign
Minister Hakan Fidan discussed peace talks between Azerbaijan and
Armenia with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports via Turkish
Foreign Ministry.
During the meeting, Hakan Fidan emphasized the importance of
signing a peace agreement as soon as possible.
Earlier on December 14, Turkish Foreign Minister visited
Azerbaijan and met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov.
During the broad meeting, views were exchanged on the prospects
of bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation between the
two countries, the current situation in the region, and the
reconstruction work being done in the territories liberated from
Armenian occupation.
