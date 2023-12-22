               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish, Russian Mfas Discuss Peace Talks Between Azerbaijan And Armenia


12/22/2023 10:09:22 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports via Turkish Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Hakan Fidan emphasized the importance of signing a peace agreement as soon as possible.

Earlier on December 14, Turkish Foreign Minister visited Azerbaijan and met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the broad meeting, views were exchanged on the prospects of bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, the current situation in the region, and the reconstruction work being done in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107648756

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search