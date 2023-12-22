RPG Group's Taabi Launches The Control Tower To Redefine Fuel Efficiency And Vehicle Uptime

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, 20 December 2023: Taabi, a pioneer in AI and IoT-powered technologies for logistics management, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking solution, the "Control Tower". This innovative solution integrates a multitude of advanced technologies to offer unprecedented control and optimization of fleet and operational performance in the mining, construction, telco, and logistics industries.



The Control Tower is an assembly of cutting-edge technological components, including IoT-integrated onboard sensors, sophisticated diagnostic tools, advanced data analytics, and AI/ML algorithms. This comprehensive suite works seamlessly to process data and generate actionable insights.



Additionally, the solution features an Advanced Video Telematics System for operations supervision, alongside GPS and geofencing integration for meticulous real-time tracking.



Pali Tripathi, The Chief Executive Officer, Taabi, mentioned in one of her interviews, "I think the customer segments that we are dealing with, fleets, construction companies, or mining companies, these are businesses that run on razor thin margins. So what we focus on is our impact on ROI. Our job isn't over until that is delivered for the customer. " She also mentioned, "that feet on street attitude to service the customer, educate the customer to improve the bottom line and the top line, is something that I think is differentiating for us so far."



What differentiates Taabi?



Control Tower offers an incremental revenue of 5-10 Cr to fleets through increased uptime which can help customers grow their businesses.

A dedicated 24*7 control room with experts on uptime, conflict resolution, and issue closure leads to minimising delays and improving uptime.

Control Tower helps fleets realize the exact costs incurred in loading/unloading detention, higher turnaround times thus helping them understand the costs better and hence price better. This understanding can help fleets improve their business mix, identify more profitable routes/ customers and award them more business, thus positively impacting their bottom line too.

The easy-to-use, single integrated, solution dashboard works perfectly across OEMs and vehicle models.



What makes this solution particularly hassle-free is its dynamic dashboard control with an easy-to-use graphical interface. The intuitive app-like dashboard gives prompt access to functionalities like real-time visibility into fleet operations, operational analytics, activity automation and management, and detailed evaluation of fleet, fuel, and engine performance.



This inclusive suite of modern data-driven solutions will help mining and construction businesses promptly identify the root cause of complex issues. And, the dashboard will offer fluent controls to take urgent corrective actions.



The Control Tower is not just a tool; it's a transformational solution that will redefine how the mining and construction sectors operate. With improved on-time performance on transit times, the Taabi Solution not only adds value to your business but also helps you add value to your customers' business.



At Taabi, our focus is on delivering a product that enhances efficiency, reliability, and transparency in these industries. By streamlining management processes and providing real-time operational insights, we empower businesses to make informed decisions, leading to measurable improvements in their day-to-day operations.





About Taabi



Taabi is a leading provider of AI and IoT-powered solutions, specialising in transforming the operational dynamics in industries like mining, construction industries, logistics, and transportation. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Taabi is committed to developing technologies that optimise efficiency and productivity for its clients.





About RPG Group



RPG Group, established in 1979, is one of India's fastest-growing business groups with a turnover of US$ 4.4 Billion. The group has diverse business interests in the areas of Infrastructure, Tyres, Pharma, IT and Specialty as well as in emerging innovation-led technology businesses.

