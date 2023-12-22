Honda To Recall 2.6 Mn US Vehicles To Replace Fuel Pumps

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

New York: Honda is recalling about 2.6 million vehicles in the United States to replace fuel pumps and address a defect that increases crash risk, according to the Japanese automaker.

The recall affects a broad slate of Honda and Acura models made between 2017 and 2020 including the Honda Accord, Honda Civic and Acura TLX.

A Honda news release on Thursday described a problem with the fuel pump impeller, which can cause the fuel pump to become inoperative.

"If the fuel pump module is inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall while driving, increasing the risk of a crash or injury," the release said.

The company added that it had not received any crash or injury reports related to fuel pump impeller issues.

Honda's US subsidiary plans to notify vehicle owners in stages as replacement parts become available, the company said.

Dealers will be notified between December 2023 and February 2024, the company said in a federal recall report.