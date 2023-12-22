Marketing Agency Profiletree, Gets Silver Award For 'Tech Family Business Of The Year' In Irish Family Business Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BELFAST, COUNTY ANTRIM, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ProfileTree are immensely proud to have won the Silver Award for 'Tech Family Business of Year', in the recent Irish Family Business Awards. The awards ceremony took place on the 3rd November 2023, Mansion House, Dublin and was a testament to the best of Irish family businesses throughout the island of Ireland.Ciaran Connolly - Founder and Director of ProfileTree“We are extremely honoured to have received the Silver Award for Tech Family Business of the Year. This represents our unwavering commitment to staying ahead of the latest technological advances and ensuring that we provide a top class service to our clients. With our recent integration of AI technologies, this award is especially reaffirming in that we are doing the right thing and continuing to provide value in the digital marketing landscape. A huge thanks to the Irish Family Business Awards for this industry recognition.”Irish Family Business Awards“We are thrilled to announce the much-awaited results of this year's Family Business Awards! After an intense selection process and careful consideration by our esteemed panel of judges, we have now chosen the best of the best in the Irish Family Business industry. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners. Your passion and hard work have made the Irish industry and community richer and more vibrant, and we are proud to honour your accomplishments.”ProfileTreeProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing was initially set up by Ciaran Connolly, and wife Michelle Connolly, in 2011. Since then, the business has only grown from strength to strength and is now a strong team of 24. The agency provides digital marketing services to clients based throughout the U.K. and Ireland, with specialisms in SEO , video production and web design.Tech Family Business of the Year WinnersGold Winner - Mersus Technologies, Co. WestmeathSilver Winner - ProfileTree, Co. AntrimBronze Winner - Energywise Savings Ireland Ltd, Co. CorkProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing ServicesProfileTree, an award-winning digital marketing agency, offers a comprehensive range of services that cater to various aspects of digital marketing. These services are designed to help businesses improve their online presence and achieve their digital marketing goals.Website Design and DevelopmentProfileTree specialises in creating visually appealing and functional websites. They focus on enhancing the user experience and ensuring that the website aligns with the business's branding and marketing objectives. They also offer website development services that include creating smooth functionalities for a better user experience on the website.SEO (Search Engine Optimization)SEO is a critical service offered by ProfileTree. They work on optimising content to rank higher in search engine results, which is vital for driving traffic and increasing visibility online. This includes keyword research, content optimization, and aligning with SEO best practices.Digital StrategyThe agency provides digital strategy services, helping businesses to create comprehensive digital marketing plans. This involves a multi-pronged approach to promote the brand, increase audience engagement, and convert visitors into customers.Content Writing and CopywritingAs part of their content marketing services, ProfileTree offers content writing and copywriting. This involves creating unique, bespoke content that is tailored to the target audience, enhancing sales enablement, and improving online presence.Video Production ServicesRecognising the power of video in digital marketing, ProfileTree provides video marketing and production services in Belfast and further afield. They create engaging and authentic video content that resonates with the target audience, helping businesses to enhance their growth.Digital TrainingThey also offer digital training services, equipping clients with the necessary skills in various digital domains such as social media, SEO, and content strategy. This service is focused on empowering SMEs with the in-house skills to achieve digital success.These services are part of ProfileTree's holistic approach to digital marketing, ensuring that all elements work together seamlessly to achieve the best possible results for their clients. With a focus on tailored solutions and a deep understanding of digital marketing dynamics, ProfileTree aims to deliver a strong return on investment for businesses looking to grow their online presence.Artificial IntelligenceProfileTree has also successfully integrated AI technology into the content creation process. This has resulted in enhanced levels of outputs that maintain the same quality of standard that ProfileTree is best known for. Part of their digital marketing services includes showing this technology to clients and training them in how they can harness the power of AI within their in-house digital marketing tactics.Ensuring Digital Marketing Knowledge is Accessible for AllProfileTree's YouTube channel is dedicated to democratising digital marketing knowledge, ensuring it's accessible to everyone. With a commitment to sharing best practices and offering free advice, the channel serves as a valuable resource for those looking to broaden their understanding of digital marketing.This approach not only helps in disseminating knowledge but also establishes ProfileTree as a trusted expert in the field. When potential clients witness the depth of expertise demonstrated in these free resources, it builds confidence in ProfileTree's ability to deliver a more in-depth, personalised service. This strategy effectively bridges the gap between knowledge sharing and professional service provision, reinforcing the company's commitment to both education and excellence in digital marketing.

