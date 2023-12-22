Cosmetic Skin Care Market Is Anticipated To Reach USD 154.7 Billion At A CAGR Of 4.8% CAGR By 2031 - Report By Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Established consumer loyalty to specific skincare brands continues to significantly influence the cosmetic skincare market's dynamics.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global cosmetic skin care market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for cosmetic skin care is estimated to reach US$ 154.7 billion by the end of 2031. An increasing focus on inclusivity and diversity drives product offerings catering to a wider range of skin tones and types. Brands embracing diversity in marketing and product formulation resonate with diverse consumer groups.

Brands merging skincare with wellness concepts create holistic product lines that address not only external skin concerns but also internal well-being. Supplements, ingestible beauty, and mindfulness-linked skincare offerings gain traction. Rising environmental consciousness fuels demand for climate-smart skincare products. Brands integrating sustainability, climate-resilient ingredients, and eco-friendly packaging align with consumers seeking eco-conscious choices.

Request for sample copy of report:

Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:



Beiersdorf AG

Coty Inc.

Unilever

Shiseido Company

Revlon

Procter & Gamble

L'Oréal Paris

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Galderma Laboratories L.P. Estée Lauder Inc.

Consumers express interest in region-specific, indigenous ingredients and traditional skincare rituals. Brands incorporating culturally significant ingredients from various regions offer unique, culturally resonant skincare solutions. The emergence of“skintellectual” community consumers seeking scientific understanding and transparency in skincare fuels demand for products backed by research and educational content.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Cream & moisturizer segment leads the cosmetic skincare market, representing a fundamental and widely sought-after skincare regimen essential for hydration and nourishment.

Organic ingredients lead the cosmetic skincare market, driven by growing consumer demand for natural, sustainable, and environmentally friendly formulations. Women dominate the cosmetic skincare market, representing the largest end-user segment due to their extensive usage and diverse product preferences.

Cosmetic Skin Care Market Growth Drivers & Trends



Rising demand for tailored skincare regimens and personalized products drives innovation and market growth in the cosmetic skincare industry.

Increasing consumer preference for natural, organic, and clean beauty products fuels market expansion.

Embracing technology such as AI, IoT, and augmented reality enhances skincare product development and customer experience.

Growing interest and acceptance of skincare among men spur the market, leading to specialized products and expanded offerings. The surge in online beauty shopping and digital engagement reshapes distribution channels, driving market accessibility and growth.

Ask Expert for the Research Report:

Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market: Regional Profile



In North America, the United States leads with a thriving skincare market driven by innovation and a strong emphasis on anti-aging products. Brands like Estée Lauder and Neutrogena dominate, catering to a diverse consumer base with targeted solutions.

Europe showcases a robust skincare industry, with France, Germany, and the United Kingdom at the forefront. This region prioritizes natural and organic formulations, with brands like L'Oréal and NIVEA offering a blend of tradition and innovation, capturing consumers seeking premium and sustainable skincare. Asia Pacific stands as a burgeoning market led by Japan, South Korea, and China. Renowned for skincare innovation and multi-step routines, brands like Shiseido and Innisfree emphasize cutting-edge technology, catering to beauty-conscious consumers valuing efficacy and beauty rituals.

Cosmetic Skin Care Market: Competitive Landscape

The cosmetic skin care market thrives amidst intense competition with key players dominating the landscape. Esteemed brands such as L'Oréal, Estée Lauder, and Procter & Gamble lead, offering innovative skincare solutions and global market presence.

Niche players like The Ordinary and Drunk Elephant gain momentum, emphasizing transparency and specialized formulations. Rising demand for natural and organic products amplifies competition, with companies like Kiehl's and Neutrogena focusing on clean beauty.

Regional brands like Innisfree and Shiseido contribute to the market's diversity, leveraging unique formulations and cultural appeal. R&D investments, marketing strategies, and the pursuit of personalized skincare drive this competitive arena, catering to evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements.

Product Portfolio



Coty Inc. delivers a diverse portfolio of beauty products, fragrances, and skincare essentials. Renowned for iconic brands like Calvin Klein, CoverGirl, and OPI, Coty epitomizes innovation, quality, and trend-setting beauty offerings catering to a global audience's diverse preferences.

Galderma Laboratories, L.P. specializes in dermatological solutions, offering a comprehensive range of skincare products and treatments. Focused on dermatology, their portfolio includes acclaimed brands like Cetaphil and Epiduo, ensuring effective skincare solutions for various skin concerns. Shiseido Company is a global leader in prestige skincare, cosmetics, and fragrances. Their exceptional portfolio boasts revered brands such as Shiseido, NARS, and bareMinerals, reflecting Japanese innovation and luxury, catering to diverse beauty needs worldwide.

Cosmetic Skin Care Market: Key Segments

By Product



Cleanser

Cream & Moisturizer

Serum

Face Mask Others (Glow Mist, Face Oil, etc.)

By Product Ingredients



Organic Inorganic

By End User



Men

Women Unisex

By Price



Low (Up to US$ 50)

Medium (US$ 50-US$ 200) High (Above US$ 200)

By Distribution Channel

Online



E-commerce Website Company Website

Offline



Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South America

Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing:

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Sheet Face Mask Market - The global industry was valued at US$ 2.3 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 4.5 Bn by the end of 2031

Lip Oil Market - The global lip oil market is expected to reach US$ 862.6 Mn by the end of 2031 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact :

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website:

Blog:

Email: ...