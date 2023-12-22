Bigbank AS Financial Calendar For 2024

Bigbank AS () is based on Estonian capital and focuses on loans and deposits for private and corporate customers. In addition to its activities in Estonia, Bigbank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and offers its products as a cross-border service in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. Bigbank's total balance sheet exceeds 2 billion euros.

