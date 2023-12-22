Bigbank AS Financial Calendar For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bigbank AS has confirmed the bank's Financial Calendar for the 2024 financial year.
In 2024, Bigbank plans to disclose information according to the following schedule:
| 19 February 2024
| Q4 2023 and unaudited full year results
| 21 February 2024
| January results
| 28 February 2024
| Audited results for 2023
| 8 March 2024
| February results
| 26 April 2024
| Q1 interim results
| 10 May 2024
| April results
| 14 June 2024
| May results
| 26 July 2024
| Q2 interim results
| 9 August 2024
| July results
| 13 September 2024
| August results
| 25 October 2024
| Q3 interim results
| 8 November 2024
| October results
| 13 December 2024
| November results
Bigbank AS () is based on Estonian capital and focuses on loans and deposits for private and corporate customers. In addition to its activities in Estonia, Bigbank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and offers its products as a cross-border service in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. Bigbank's total balance sheet exceeds 2 billion euros.
Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Telephone: +372 5393 0833
E-mail: ...
