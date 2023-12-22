               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bigbank AS Financial Calendar For 2024


12/22/2023 9:46:39 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bigbank AS has confirmed the bank's Financial Calendar for the 2024 financial year.

In 2024, Bigbank plans to disclose information according to the following schedule:

19 February 2024 Q4 2023 and unaudited full year results
21 February 2024 January results
28 February 2024 Audited results for 2023
8 March 2024 February results
26 April 2024 Q1 interim results
10 May 2024 April results
14 June 2024 May results
26 July 2024 Q2 interim results
9 August 2024 July results
13 September 2024 August results
25 October 2024 Q3 interim results
8 November 2024 October results
13 December 2024 November results

Bigbank AS () is based on Estonian capital and focuses on loans and deposits for private and corporate customers. In addition to its activities in Estonia, Bigbank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and offers its products as a cross-border service in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. Bigbank's total balance sheet exceeds 2 billion euros.

Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Telephone: +372 5393 0833
E-mail: ...



