Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Military Personnel Liable To Receive New Apartments

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. A commission,
established by the decree of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan dated December 28, 2011, No. 569, "On measures to
strengthen social protection for servicemen of the Armed Forces of
the Azerbaijani Army," has held a regular meeting, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.
The decree envisages providing military servicemen who have
impeccably served in the Azerbaijani Army for 20 calendar years or
more with state-funded housing.
The Commission's Chairman, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov noted
that, within the framework of the tasks to improve the
socio-economic conditions of military servicemen and provide them
with housing through state funds, thousands of servicemen of the
Azerbaijani Army, benefiting from this important social program of
the state, have been provided with apartments.
At the commission meeting, based on the list presented by the
Defense Ministry, 953 servicemen were registered for housing.
Following another decision made at the meeting, 473 servicemen
currently on the housing list will be provided with fully renovated
apartments in Baku and the Absheron district.
As of today, housing has been provided for 3,646 servicemen who
have served for 20 years or more, as well as for the families of 26
servicemen martyrs, through state funds.
The commission addresses these concerns on a regular basis using
lists provided by the Defense Ministry, and military soldiers who
have won the right to receive housing are added to the housing
list.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107648655
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.