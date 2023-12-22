Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Military Personnel Liable To Receive New Apartments

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. A commission, established by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 28, 2011, No. 569, "On measures to strengthen social protection for servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Azerbaijani Army," has held a regular meeting, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

The decree envisages providing military servicemen who have impeccably served in the Azerbaijani Army for 20 calendar years or more with state-funded housing.

The Commission's Chairman, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov noted that, within the framework of the tasks to improve the socio-economic conditions of military servicemen and provide them with housing through state funds, thousands of servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army, benefiting from this important social program of the state, have been provided with apartments.

At the commission meeting, based on the list presented by the Defense Ministry, 953 servicemen were registered for housing. Following another decision made at the meeting, 473 servicemen currently on the housing list will be provided with fully renovated apartments in Baku and the Absheron district.

As of today, housing has been provided for 3,646 servicemen who have served for 20 years or more, as well as for the families of 26 servicemen martyrs, through state funds.

The commission addresses these concerns on a regular basis using lists provided by the Defense Ministry, and military soldiers who have won the right to receive housing are added to the housing list.

