Baku To Become Center Of Urban Policy On Global Scale - Head Of EU Delegation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Baku will become the center of the urban development policy promoted by UN-HABITAT on a global scale, said Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Mihalko on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"We congratulate Azerbaijan on holding the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in 2026. This beautiful city will become the center of the urban development policy promoted by UN-HABITAT on a global scale. I wish you good luck!", said Mihalko in his post.

It should be noted that today the signing ceremony of the Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Organization (UN) on holding the XIII session of the World Urban Forum in Baku in 2026 was held.

