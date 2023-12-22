               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Investing In Human Capital - Best Way To Create Sustainable Cities, Says Azerbaijani Official


12/22/2023 9:18:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Investments in human capital are the best way to create sustainable cities, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the event titled "Current challenges in building sustainable and resilient cities" at ADA University.

Guliyev noted that holding the XIII session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in 2026 shows that Azerbaijan is committed to addressing such global challenges.

"Currently, more and more people are moving to cities. This process is accompanied by changes in ecology, accelerated development of cities. All this causes damage to the environment. Currently, the global economy is not ready for such environmental stress. One of the best ways to create sustainable cities is to invest in human capital. At the same time, this cannot be achieved without close international cooperation," he said.

MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107648651

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search