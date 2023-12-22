Investing In Human Capital - Best Way To Create Sustainable Cities, Says Azerbaijani Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Investments in human capital are the best way to create sustainable cities, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the event titled "Current challenges in building sustainable and resilient cities" at ADA University.

Guliyev noted that holding the XIII session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku in 2026 shows that Azerbaijan is committed to addressing such global challenges.

"Currently, more and more people are moving to cities. This process is accompanied by changes in ecology, accelerated development of cities. All this causes damage to the environment. Currently, the global economy is not ready for such environmental stress. One of the best ways to create sustainable cities is to invest in human capital. At the same time, this cannot be achieved without close international cooperation," he said.