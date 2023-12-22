Russian Army Shells Kherson Region, Elderly Couple Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army fired on the village of Ivanivka in the Kherson region, injuring an elderly couple.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this, according to Ukrinform.

"The Russian army fired on Ivanivka. An elderly couple was injured," the report says.

As noted, a 76-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Her 81-year-old husband sustained moderate injuries.

Doctors are conducting examinations and providing assistance to the victims.

As reported, an 85-year-old woman was injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops in the central district of Kherson.