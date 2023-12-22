Kherson Authorities Show Consequences Of Morning Shelling - Russians Hit Residential Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The authorities showed the consequences of the morning shelling of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted the video on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"The video shows Kherson. And what the occupants did to the city. Today, the enemy again fired on residential areas with artillery," the statement reads.

As noted, the building was hit. Smashed windows, chopped facades, pieces of walls - this is the picture that greeted the citizens.

As confirmed by the RMA, an 85-year-old woman was injured. She was provided with medical assistance on the spot.

