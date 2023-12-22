Major Repair Of Bridge On M-21 Highway Started In Zhytomyr Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Chernyakhiv, in the Zhytomyr region, major repair of the bridge over the pond on the M-21 highway has begun.

The Service for Infrastructure Restoration and Development in the Zhytomyr region reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"In the Zhytomyr region, in the village of Chernyakhiv, on the national importance road M-21 Vystupovychi - Zhytomyr - Mohyliv-Podilskyi, the Recovery Agency is starting to overhaul the bridge over the pond. The builders are currently arranging a temporary detour," the statement said.

It is noted that this bridge was built in 1958 and last repaired more than 40 years ago. Inspections have shown that it has cracks in the expansion joints, exposed and corroded armature on the span structure, chipped concrete on the supports, and destruction of the embankment reinforcement system. Currently, the structure cannot withstand the load.

The repairs are scheduled to be completed by the end of summer 2024.

The M-21 highway is one of three highways of international importance in the region. It connects the northern and southern parts of the region. The traffic volume here reaches 10-12 thousand vehicles per day, including those transporting important cargo. In addition, it is part of the humanitarian corridor in Korosten district.

As reported, the Narodychi community in the Zhytomyr region, some of the settlements which were occupied, has already restored all four bridges destroyed by the fighting.